Sino-US Cultural Exchanges Embody Harmony In Diversity! Guizhou's Intangible Cultural Heritage Enters American Campuses, Captivating American Gen Z With Craftsmanship

Chinese and Foreign Guests, Including Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in the US, Praise the Value of Cultural Exchanges

The opening day of the event was marked by a lively atmosphere, attended by over 200 guests and student representatives, including Counselor and Deputy Consul-General Chuanjie Dong and First Secretary Chunmei Xue from the Chinese Embassy in the United States, Maryland State Delegate Lily Qi, Maryland Asian Pacific American Affairs Commission Chair Yang Yu, International Forum Director Solange Montue, Taofeng Wang, Director of the Dragon TV Washington Bureau, as well as He Huang, Chairman of the Board of the American Chinese School, Xiangbo Xia, Principal of the American Chinese School, and Jin Wan, Principal of the Chinese School in Washington Metropolitan Area.

In his speech, Chuanjie Dong stated that Guizhou is one of the regions in China with the richest ethnic minority cultures, and its intangible cultural heritage is not only a treasure of Chinese culture but also a shared wealth of humanity. He emphasized that this event transcended mere cultural displays, serving as a "vivid practice of Sino-US cultural and people-to-people exchanges" that fosters greater understanding and mutual respect among youth from both countries.

Delegate Lily Qi pointed out that cultural diversity is the source of community vitality, and the "Guizhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Entering American Campuses" event opens a window for American students to understand Eastern culture, acting as a bridge connecting young people from different cultural backgrounds. Chair Yang Yu believed that such projects are exemplary models of cross-cultural collaboration and looked forward to more excellent Chinese cultural resources entering US classrooms in the future, deepening cooperation between the two countries in the fields of culture and education.



Immersive Experience: Intangible Cultural Heritage Becomes "Tangible Culture"

At the event, intangible cultural heritage inheritors showcased exquisite costumes and crafting techniques from the Miao and Dong ethnic groups in Guizhou, with students eagerly trying on the costumes and personally experiencing the "history worn on the body." The "Impression Guizhou" photography exhibition and interactive photo booth also attracted many students.







Innovative Integration: STEAM Courses Make Intangible Cultural Heritage "Perceptible and Creative"

The highlight of this event was the deep integration of Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage with the popular STEAM education model in the United States. The "Guizhou Art Workshop" was set up, where intangible cultural heritage inheritors guided students in making batik pendants and coloring Nuo opera masks... These courses not only honed students' practical skills and creativity but also enabled them to understand the logic and aesthetics behind the culture through the fusion of art and science. Principal Wan of the Chinese School in Washington Metropolitan Area stated that these course modules would be developed into standardized course packages and promoted in more schools in the future, serving as a sustainable platform for cultural exchange.

Continuous Expansion: Sino-US Cultural and People-to-People Exchanges Deepen

It is reported that the "Guizhou Intangible Cultural Heritage Entering American Campuses" event will also be held in multiple middle schools in Washington, D.C., and Virginia. The Guizhou cultural tourism promotional materials distributed at the event also sparked strong interest among students, many of whom expressed their hope to visit Guizhou in person in the future.

Principal Xiangbo Xia of the American Chinese School concluded that the innovative model of "culture and education" not only enhances the depth of exchanges but also provides a new approach for Sino-US cultural cooperation-culture is not a distant historical symbol but a living resource that can be experienced, created, and shared. Guizhou's intangible cultural heritage is adopting a youthful voice and becoming a common language connecting the next generation of China and the United States.

