Jordan Inaugurates Integrated Digital Hub


2025-10-22 12:04:35
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) AMMAN, Oct 22 (NNN-PETRA) – Jordan's Crown Prince, Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, yesterday, inaugurated the Aqaba Digital Hub, the country's first fully integrated digital project, and one of the largest data centres in the Middle East, according to a Royal Court statement.

Located in the Red Sea port city of Aqaba, the project covers an area of about 17,000 square metres. At the hub is the kingdom's largest data centre, with an operational capacity of up to 12 megawatts and support for AI technologies, it said.

Eyad Abu Khorma, chairman and chief executive officer of the hub, said, the Aqaba Digital Hub features the kingdom's first marine cable landing station.

This infrastructure, he noted, enhances Jordan's role as an independent digital gateway, directly connected to international networks.

The hub also hosts Jordan's first neutral data exchange centre, capable of hosting both public and private cloud services, with an integrated security system, featuring a security operations centre and a secure access platform, according to the statement.– NNN-PETRA

