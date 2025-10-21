Türkiye Extends Troop Deployment In Iraq, Syria

Türkiye Extends Troop Deployment In Iraq, Syria
The motion, submitted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was approved by a large majority in the assembly.
The necessity of deploying Turkish contingents in these countries is justified, by the importance of fighting militants of the Daesh and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), it said.
The current mandate, allowing Türkiye's cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq, is set to expire on Oct 30.
Türkiye has maintained a long-standing military presence in northern Syria and Iraq, to combat the PKK, the Daesh and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).
Türkiye views the YPG as the PKK's Syrian arm, which it designates as a terrorist group.– NNN-ANADOLU
