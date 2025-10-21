Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Türkiye Extends Troop Deployment In Iraq, Syria

Türkiye Extends Troop Deployment In Iraq, Syria


2025-10-21 09:03:22
(MENAFN- Nam News Network) ANKARA, Oct 22 (NNN-ANADOLU) – The Turkish parliament, yesterday, approved a presidential motion, extending the mandate of Turkish troops stationed in Iraq and Syria, for an additional three years.

The motion, submitted by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, was approved by a large majority in the assembly.

The necessity of deploying Turkish contingents in these countries is justified, by the importance of fighting militants of the Daesh and the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), it said.

The current mandate, allowing Türkiye's cross-border military operations in Syria and Iraq, is set to expire on Oct 30.

Türkiye has maintained a long-standing military presence in northern Syria and Iraq, to combat the PKK, the Daesh and the Kurdish People's Protection Units (YPG).

Türkiye views the YPG as the PKK's Syrian arm, which it designates as a terrorist group.– NNN-ANADOLU

MENAFN21102025000200011047ID1110229340

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search