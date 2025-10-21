Fatgrid Adds Language-Agnostic Search And Guest-Posting Publisher Language Filters To Help Seos Win Global Backlinks At Lowest Market Prices

MENAFN - GetNews)



FatGrid, the guest posting search engine and price comparison tool used by SEO professionals worldwide, has launched a powerful update to make international link building easier and more cost-effective.

FatGrid now supports language-agnostic keyword search and publisher language filter, allowing users to find relevant guest posting opportunities in any language while still comparing prices across suppliers. The tool aggregates over one million guest post offers from more than 300,000 publishers.

Key features of the new update:



Search in any language. Type a keyword in Spanish, Arabic, Chinese or any other language and instantly see publishers whose content matches the topic, even if they write in a different language.

Filter by publisher language. Focus your outreach on French-only, Spanish-only, or any other language of the publisher to match your content and target region. Global backlink opportunities. With more than 85 percent of FatGrid's inventory now tagged by language, users can find and compare relevant publishers across any region. Full coverage is expected soon.

“We've pulled together hundreds of thousands of guest posting and link insertion offers from dozens of sellers, crawled through tens of millions of pages, and applied machine learning to deliver language-agnostic topical matching,” said Max Roslyakov, Founder of FatGrid.“Now, an international company selling something like web hosting solutions can type 'web hosting' once and instantly find all relevant publishers covering that topic - regardless of region or language.”

“FatGrid has always been about helping SEOs get the most relevant backlinks at the best possible prices,” Roslyakov added.“This update opens a new frontier for international campaigns. You can now search globally and find topically relevant publishers regardless of language, then filter and compare prices instantly.”

This release continues FatGrid's mission to bring transparency and efficiency to the fragmented guest posting market. Users can now execute multilingual campaigns without relying on guesswork or overpriced suppliers.

About FatGrid

FatGrid is the leading guest posting search engine and price comparison tool. Built for SEO professionals, it helps users obtain high-quality backlinks from the most relevant websites at the lowest available market prices. The platform pulls over one million guest post offers across 300,000 publishers, making global outreach easier, faster, and more cost-effective.