5G In Aviation Market To Reach USD 13.40 Billion By 2030, Driven By Passenger Connectivity And Airport Digitalization

"5G in Aviation Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the 5G in Aviation Market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections.

Understanding the 5g in Aviation Market

The 5g in Aviation Market is expected to grow from USD 3.20 billion in 2025 to USD 13.40 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 33.17% during the forecast period (2025-2030). The growth in the 5G Market size is driven by increasing passenger demand for high-speed inflight connectivity, the digital transformation of airports, and the adoption of advanced data-driven systems to improve both flight and ground operations.

In addition to market size expansion, the 5G Market share is influenced by key trends such as inflight entertainment upgrades, airport operations automation, and the integration of IoT sensors for predictive maintenance.

Key Trends in the 5G Market

1. Rising Demand for High-Speed and Connectivity (IFEC) Services: Rising passenger demand for high-speed inflight Wi-Fi is driving airlines to adopt 5G systems, enhancing streaming, collaboration, entertainment, and overall satisfaction in aviation services.

2. Accelerated Airport Digital Transformation through 5G Integration: Airports are adopting unified 5G platforms connecting sensors, cameras, and terminals, enabling automated baggage handling, secure payments, and real-time analytics to boost efficiency and reduce delays.

3. Increased Adoption and Edge Computing for Aircraft Management: Modern aircraft generate extensive sensor data, requiring low-latency 5G networks for predictive maintenance, situational awareness, drone management, and airspace monitoring, highlighting key 5G Market trends.

4. Expansion of National Auctions and Dedicated for Aviation Applications: Regulatory initiatives enable airlines and airports to test 5G applications in controlled zones, supporting private networks, drone corridors, and latency-critical systems, driving aviation connectivity and 5G Market trends.

Segmentation in the 5G Aviation Market

By Connectivity Type:

Ground-to-Ground Communication

Air-to-Ground Communication

Air-to-Air Communication

By Offering:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Application:

Passenger Experience:

In-flight Wi-Fi

AR/VR Entertainment

Airport Operations:

Baggage and Cargo Tracking

Smart Security and Border Control

Flight Operations:

Real-time Flight Tracking

Predictive Maintenance Telemetry

Drone and Urban Air Mobility Operations

By Deployment Model:

Public 5G Networks

Private 5G Networks

Hybrid Networks

By Stakeholder:

Airlines

Airports

MRO Providers

ANSPs (Air Navigation Service Providers)

OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturers)

Passengers

By Geography:

North America: United States, Canada, Mexico

South America: Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America

Europe: Germany, United Kingdom, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific: China, India, Japan, South Korea, ASEAN, Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa:

Middle East: Saudi Arabia, UAE, Turkey, Rest of Middle East

Africa: South Africa, Nigeria, Rest of Africa

Key Players in the 5G Market

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson: A leading Swedish multinational providing 5G network infrastructure, hardware, and software solutions for telecom and aviation connectivity.

SK Telecom Co. Ltd: South Korea's largest telecommunications company offering 5G services, network solutions, and digital innovations for passenger and airport operations.

KT Corporation: A major South Korean telecom operator delivering 5G connectivity, IoT solutions, and digital infrastructure for aviation and other sectors.

Deutsche Telekom AG: A German multinational providing 5G network deployment, services, and infrastructure to support airlines, airports, and aviation communication systems.

Gogo LLC: A U.S.-based company specializing in inflight connectivity and entertainment solutions, offering 5G-enabled services for passenger experience enhancements.

Conclusion

The 5g in Aviation Market is set for robust growth and advanced operational management. Current 5G Market trends highlight the increasing adoption of high-speed inflight services, airport automation, and IoT-based systems, which are shaping the future of aviation connectivity.

The latest 5G Market statistics indicate strong regional growth, with North America as the largest market and Asia-Pacific emerging rapidly due to infrastructure investments and private network initiatives.

