UNRWA Expands Operations In Gaza Amid Blocked Aid

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced it is expanding its operations in Gaza, resuming health services, emergency shelter support, water distribution, and solid waste removal.In a post on X Tuesday, UNRWA said it has the equivalent of 6,000 trucks ready at Gaza's borders, sufficient to supply the population with food for six months, along with hundreds of thousands of tents and shelter materials needed ahead of winter. The agency noted that Israeli authorities are preventing the entry of all this aid.