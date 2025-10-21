Enemies Attack Car With FPV Drone In Border Area Of Kharkiv Region, Two Victims

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was announced on Telegram by the Head of the Derhachi City Military Administration, Viacheslav Zadorenko.

"A few hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a civilian car moving along the Derhachi-Kozacha Lopan road toward the village of Lobanivka with an FPV drone. According to preliminary information, two residents, an elderly man and a woman who were in the car, were injured as a result of the attack, Zadorenko wrote.

Additional circumstances of the event are being determined, Zadorenko added.

As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the city of Derhach in the Kharkiv region.