Enemies Attack Car With FPV Drone In Border Area Of Kharkiv Region, Two Victims
"A few hours ago, the Russian occupiers hit a civilian car moving along the Derhachi-Kozacha Lopan road toward the village of Lobanivka with an FPV drone. According to preliminary information, two residents, an elderly man and a woman who were in the car, were injured as a result of the attack, Zadorenko wrote.Read also: Lavrov promotes fakes about "peace" and "Nazis" in Ukraine again - CCD
Additional circumstances of the event are being determined, Zadorenko added.
As reported by Ukrinform, on October 8, a 72-year-old man was injured as a result of shelling by Russian troops in the city of Derhach in the Kharkiv region.
