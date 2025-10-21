FLSUN Launches Spooktacular Halloween Sale - Up To 65% OFF Across Popular 3D Printers

MENAFN - Market Press Release) October 21, 2025 2:17 am - FLSUN, a leader in high-speed 3D printing, celebrates Halloween with one of its biggest sales of the year! Enjoy massive discounts and exclusive bundle deals on top models like the T1 MAX, S1 and V400 MAX - perfect for pros and hobbyists alike.

As the spooky season approaches, FLSUN, a leading name in high-speed 3D printing, is kicking off Halloween with one of its biggest promotions of the year. From professional creators to hobbyists, everyone can enjoy massive discounts and exclusive bundle deals on some of FLSUN's most popular models - including the T1 MAX, S1, S1 PRO, and V400 MAX.

Check out the full event here:



Hand-picked for Halloween

Get your hands on the printers everyone's talking about - at frightfully good prices!

Each model comes with special Halloween coupon codes for extra savings.

FLSUN T1 MAX -

Coupon: FLSUNHALLOT

1 Unit: $499

3 Units: $1439

5 Units: $2399

Designed for print farms, the T1 Max delivers exceptional speed, stability, and reliability for large-scale production.

Speed & Acceleration: Up to 1000mm/s and 30,000mm/s2.

Enclosed Design: Acrylic enclosure for high-temp materials.

Smart Functions: Filament sensor, auto-leveling, and model skipping ensure uninterrupted multi-model printing.

Farm Ready: Easy cluster control and low maintenance.



FLSUN S1 -

Coupon: FLSUNHALLOS

1 Unit: $549

3 Units: $1799

5 Units: $2849

10 Units: $5990

Speed & Acceleration: Up to 1200mm/s and 40,000mm/s2

Build Volume: 320×320×430mm

High-Temp Hotend: Reaches 350°C for advanced materials

Efficient Cooling: High-speed CPAP turbo fan (?40,000 RPM) for rapid layer cooling

Smart Features: Auto bed leveling, closed-loop motors, filament and clog detection, built-in AI monitoring camera, and integrated filament drying chamber

Robust Structure: Delta architecture with a full-metal frame for superior rigidity and print stability



FLSUN S1 PRO -

Coupon: FLSUNHALLOS

1 Unit: $749

3 Units: $2699

5 Units: $4299

10 Units: $7999

Performance: 1200mm/s speed, 40,000mm/s2 acceleration.

Material Range: 350°C all-metal hotend for advanced filaments like PPS-CF/GF.

AI Algorithms: Auto bed leveling, spaghetti and clog detection.

Quiet Operation: Only 55 dB with energy-efficient zoned heating.



FLSUN V400 MAX -

1 Unit: $1399

3 Units: $4099

5 Units: $6499

Built for large, high-precision prints, the V400 Max offers a 500×550×480mm build volume with ±0.1mm accuracy.

Sturdy Build: All-metal frame and PEI-coated bed for strong adhesion.

Versatile Materials: Supports PLA, PETG, TPU, and up to 350°C for advanced filaments.



Even Better - Up to 65% OFF Combo Deals

For makers who want even more, FLSUN is offering limited-time Double Deals - the best way to expand your 3D print farm this season.



FLSUN S1 Pro Double Deals (2 Printers): $1599



FLSUN S1 Double Deals (2 Printers): $999



FLSUN V400 Max Double Deals(2 Printers): $2599



FLSUN T1 Max Double Deals(2 Printers): $999



Accessory Sale Is On!

To top it off, FLSUN is also slashing prices on a wide range of accessories.

Use code HALLOWEEN to upgrade your setup for less!



Don't Miss Out

This Halloween, FLSUN invites all makers to unleash their creativity with powerful, high-speed 3D printing tools - now at prices that are simply too good to be true.

Grab your treats before they disappear!