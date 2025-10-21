MENAFN - Robotics & Automation News) DHL opens new Europe Innovation Center to advance robotics, AI, and sustainable logistics

October 21, 2025 by Sam Francis

DHL Group has opened its new Europe Innovation Center in Troisdorf, Germany, marking a major step in its commitment to shaping the future of logistics through bold, customer-centric innovation.

Replacing the previous facility, this expanded and upgraded center near the Group's headquarters in Bonn supports the development and real-world application of technologies that make supply chains smarter, more sustainable, and more resilient.

It also serves as a platform for collaboration with customers, startups, academic institutions, and industry partners.

Spanning 5,360 square meters, the center showcases DHL's latest advancements – including artificial intelligence (AI), robotics, Internet of Things (IoT), and technologies that drive sustainability – and serves as a cornerstone in DHL Group's Strategy 2030.

This roadmap focuses on smart growth, emission-reduced logistics, and digital transformation, with the Innovation Center acting as a catalyst for next-generation logistics solutions.

Katja Busch, chief commercial officer DHL and head of DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation (CSI), says:“Innovation is the engine driving our transformation. The new DHL Europe Innovation Center enables collaboration, driving growth, and redefining what's possible in logistics – by turning ideas into impact.

“It's where we co-create the future of logistics together with our customers, partners, and employees.”

Constructed from cross-laminated timber and powered by renewable energy, the new DHL Europe Innovation Center operates with zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, exemplifying the Group's holistic approach to sustainability.

From the choice of natural materials to smart energy systems and low-emission construction, every aspect of the building was designed to minimize environmental impact – in line with DGNB Platinum certification, one of the highest sustainability standards for green buildings in Europe.

Capable of hosting up to 400 visitors, it features a flexible, modular layout that easily adapts to various events and workshops, supporting dynamic collaboration and innovation.

The center is also home to the DHL Customer Solutions and Innovation team, who plays a key role in driving the Group's global innovation agenda, alongside other teams across DHL contributing to innovation.

Customer-centric innovation strategy

The technologies showcased in the Innovation Center align with key trends identified in the DHL Logistics Trend Radar, a strategic tool designed to help customers and the logistics community anticipate industry shifts over the next 10 years.

To understand how these trends are being prioritized, DHL conducted a global survey of over 2,500 supply chain professionals across sectors and regions1. The results reveal that AI, Robotics, and Environmental, Social & Governance (ESG) are the top three trend clusters expected to shape supply chains in the coming years:



AI was identified by 44 percent of respondents as the leading driver of future logistics transformation.

Robotics ranked second with 28 percent, valued for boosting efficiency and automation. ESG followed at 25 percent, reflecting rising sustainability priorities in supply chains.

Busch says:“Our customers want solutions that are not only technologically advanced but also sustainable and scalable. The DHL Europe Innovation Center brings that shared vision to life through key technologies like AI-powered solutions, autonomous robotics, and eco-friendly packaging innovations, to name just a few.”

From vision to operational impact

DHL does not only develop and test new technologies but also implements them at scale across global operations. A key driver of this transformation is DHL Supply Chain, the Group's contract logistics division, which plays a central role in commercializing innovation across the business.

Through a structured approach that includes modular standardization, strategic partnerships, and advanced orchestration platforms, DHL Supply Chain has successfully deployed technologies such as collaborative robots, AI-powered analytics, and autonomous transport systems across its logistics sites.

To date, the company has rolled out close to 10,000 automation and digitalization projects globally and integrated over 8,000 collaborative robots into its operations.

Rainer Haag, CEO at DHL Supply Chain Europe, says:“Today, nearly every customer site we operate has been touched by our innovation agenda. From automation, robotics and IoT sensors to data analytics and AI, intelligent technologies are embedded across all our operations, globally.

“We firmly believe that innovation only reaches its full potential when implemented at scale – and that's exactly what we're doing, delivering real impact for our customers, our employees and our investors. That's how we help our customers grow – and how we grow alongside them.”

A connected global innovation ecosystem

As the global flagship, the new DHL Europe Innovation Center in Germany is part of DHL Group's global network of Innovation Centers, which also includes facilities located in the Americas (Chicago), Asia Pacific (Singapore), and the Middle East & Africa (Dubai).

Together, these centers form a connected ecosystem that enables DHL to identify emerging trends, engage with customers, test new technologies, and scale impactful solutions across regions and business units.

By fostering collaboration across geographies and industries, DHL ensures that innovation is not only locally relevant but globally scalable, driving progress in logistics and supply chain management worldwide.