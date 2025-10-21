Crown Prince Calls For Facilitating Investment Procedures In Aqaba

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Aqaba, Oct. 21 (Petra)-His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II met on Tuesday with the Board of Commissioners of the Aqaba Special Economic Zone Authority (ASEZA), to follow up on the services it provides to both citizens and investors.The Crown Prince, chairing the meeting, emphasised the importance of facilitating investment procedures in Aqaba, and providing sufficient support to ensure their success.His Royal Highness highlighted the need for ASEZA to continue developing the services it provides particularly in vital sectors in coordination with the relevant authorities.The Crown Prince called for taking the necessary public safety measures in Aqaba, particularly in factories, to ensure a safe working environment.His Royal Highness was briefed by ASEZA Chief Commissioner Shadi Majali, and board members, on ASEZA's plans for the next three years, which focus on sustainable development and enhancing the investment and tourism environment in Aqaba.Majali also spoke about ASEZA's progress in implementing its priority projects including expected timelines and performance indicators which aim to improve service efficiency, expand the base of quality investments, and support sustainable tourism programmes, thereby strengthening Aqaba's position as a regional economic and tourism hub.