FAO Jordan Marks 80Th Anniversary

Amman, Oct. 21 (Petra) – Her Royal Highness Princess Basma bint Talal on Tuesday sponsored a ceremony marking the 80th anniversary of the establishment of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) in Jordan and World Food Day, held under the theme "Hand in Hand for Better Foods and a Better Future."This year's celebration recognizes the organization's efforts toward achieving the second Sustainable Development Goal, "Zero Hunger," and raising awareness of the importance of food security and agriculture.Princess Basma said the FAO has become a leading international institution in promoting food security, advancing sustainable agriculture, and supporting rural development, in addition to addressing major global challenges such as climate change and biodiversity loss.She expressed her appreciation for the ongoing partnership between Jordan and the FAO in addressing local challenges, notably water scarcity, rangeland protection, support for indigenous crops, and empowerment of rural communities.Her Royal Highness noted that the organization's support, through the World Food Programme, has helped Jordan withstand difficult regional crises while reinforcing a shared vision to build more sustainable, inclusive, and resilient food systems.She added that the FAO, through its pioneering initiatives ranging from early warning systems to climate-smart agricultural applications, has served as a cornerstone of multilateral action by linking scientific knowledge with policymaking and community engagement.Princess Basma also pointed to the unprecedented challenges still confronting global agricultural and food systems amid threats to arable land, water resources, and biodiversity, as well as the fragility of global supply chains.She underlined the vital role of the UN agency in providing emergency assistance and supporting recovery efforts in regions affected by conflict, wars, climate shocks, and economic crises, stressing that this role has become particularly urgent in Gaza, where the food system is collapsing, supply chains are disrupted, and agricultural land and water infrastructure have been severely damaged.The Princess called for swift action, stronger cooperation, and joint efforts to alleviate the suffering caused by the war in Gaza and other conflict-affected areas around the world, emphasizing that food security must be upheld as a universal human right, not a privilege.For his part, Minister of Agriculture Saeb Khraisat reaffirmed the ministry's commitment to achieving the goals of World Food Day in strategic partnership with the FAO.He said the organization's theme this year aligns with Jordan's strategy of cooperation among the public and private sectors and civil society institutions to develop agricultural and food systems, capitalize on available opportunities, and achieve self-reliance and food security as a national objective.FAO Representative in Jordan Nabil Assaf said this year's theme highlights that transforming agrifood systems requires collective action from governments that set policies to women benefiting from development programs.He called for continued efforts to foster innovation, build inclusive value chains, and strengthen partnerships to ensure the availability of healthy, affordable, and sustainably produced food for all, laying the foundation for a prosperous future in Jordan.UN Resident Coordinator Sheri Ritsema-Anderson affirmed that supporting the transformation of food systems, in cooperation with the government, remains a top priority for the United Nations in Jordan, noting efforts to promote sustainable agriculture and strengthen food security in line with the Economic Modernization Vision.The ceremony highlighted the success story of Malak Al-Qaisi, a 28-year-old woman with a disability from Madaba, who launched her successful food-processing business, "Malak's Touch," after receiving technical training and seed funding through an FAO program. Her experience has become a source of inspiration for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.The event also featured an exhibition of agricultural products from women beneficiaries of FAO projects across various governorates, showcasing the importance of women's economic empowerment and their enhanced resilience at both family and community levels.