403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties Appoint Swiss Pro Foundations for Enabling and Piling Works at ‘Seamont Autograph Collection Residences’
(MENAFN- Click On Group) Royal Development Holding, a premier real estate development firm and subsidiary of Emirates Stallions Group (ADX: ESG), in strategic alliance with its joint venture partner and luxury real estate developer, SAAS Properties, is pleased to announce the formal appointment of Swiss Pro Foundations LLC as the contractor responsible for executing the piling and enabling works for the landmark Seamont Autograph Collection Residences in Abu Dhabi.
This appointment marks a pivotal milestone in the progression of the AED 1.6 billion, state-of-the-art waterfront development located on the iconic Al Reem Island. The scope of work includes shoring installation, deep excavation and piling—critical activities that will support the vertical construction of one of the most highly anticipated residential projects in the UAE capital. Mobilisation commenced on 6 October 2025, with completion expected by April 2026, setting the stage for the next transformative phase of development.
Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Harbour—the joint venture established by Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties—remarked:
“The Seamont development is a testament to our unwavering commitment to architectural integrity, engineering excellence, and timely delivery. The appointment of Swiss Pro Foundations reflects our strategic approach to execution, where each partner is selected not merely for technical capability, but for a shared vision of quality, reliability, and distinction.
At Royal Development Holding & SAAS Properties, our projects are not just built—they are curated to embody the principles of enduring design, meticulous craftsmanship, and elevated living.”
Positioned to become Abu Dhabi’s inaugural residential development under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, Seamont is envisioned as a benchmark in branded luxury living—merging contemporary coastal aesthetics with panoramic vistas and lifestyle-enhancing amenities that resonate with both local and international investors.
Following the complete sell-out of Phase One, Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties have unveiled Phase Two, offering a limited collection of 216 meticulously designed residences. This release includes an elegant mix of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-4 bedroom duplexes, each conceived to capture the essence of the Seamont lifestyle—where urban sophistication meets the tranquillity of the waterfront.
Strategically located in proximity to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and financial landmarks—including Al Maryah Island, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Club—Seamont offers seamless connectivity to the broader capital and is a short drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The development will ultimately comprise 497 premium residential units, ranging from 1 to 3-bedroom apartments to expansive 4-bedroom townhouses and exclusive penthouses, each offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Saadiyat Island’s cultural skyline.
This appointment marks a pivotal milestone in the progression of the AED 1.6 billion, state-of-the-art waterfront development located on the iconic Al Reem Island. The scope of work includes shoring installation, deep excavation and piling—critical activities that will support the vertical construction of one of the most highly anticipated residential projects in the UAE capital. Mobilisation commenced on 6 October 2025, with completion expected by April 2026, setting the stage for the next transformative phase of development.
Tariq Nazzal, General Manager of Royal Harbour—the joint venture established by Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties—remarked:
“The Seamont development is a testament to our unwavering commitment to architectural integrity, engineering excellence, and timely delivery. The appointment of Swiss Pro Foundations reflects our strategic approach to execution, where each partner is selected not merely for technical capability, but for a shared vision of quality, reliability, and distinction.
At Royal Development Holding & SAAS Properties, our projects are not just built—they are curated to embody the principles of enduring design, meticulous craftsmanship, and elevated living.”
Positioned to become Abu Dhabi’s inaugural residential development under Marriott International’s Autograph Collection, Seamont is envisioned as a benchmark in branded luxury living—merging contemporary coastal aesthetics with panoramic vistas and lifestyle-enhancing amenities that resonate with both local and international investors.
Following the complete sell-out of Phase One, Royal Development Holding and SAAS Properties have unveiled Phase Two, offering a limited collection of 216 meticulously designed residences. This release includes an elegant mix of 1-3 bedroom apartments and 3-4 bedroom duplexes, each conceived to capture the essence of the Seamont lifestyle—where urban sophistication meets the tranquillity of the waterfront.
Strategically located in proximity to Abu Dhabi’s cultural and financial landmarks—including Al Maryah Island, The Louvre Abu Dhabi, and Saadiyat Beach Club—Seamont offers seamless connectivity to the broader capital and is a short drive from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The development will ultimately comprise 497 premium residential units, ranging from 1 to 3-bedroom apartments to expansive 4-bedroom townhouses and exclusive penthouses, each offering breathtaking views of the Arabian Gulf and Saadiyat Island’s cultural skyline.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment