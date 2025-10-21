403
Female Founders Network Announces Nimi Mehta and Sophie Smith as Speakers for the October 22nd Flagship Event
(MENAFN- niknak pr) The Female Founders Network will once again host the Monthly Flagship Event, set to take place on Wednesday, 22 October 2025, at In5 Tech Conference Hall, Dubai Internet City.
Widely recognised as one of the region’s most influential gatherings for women entrepreneurs, the flagship event brings together ambitious founders, innovators, and business leaders for an afternoon of inspiration, strategy, and meaningful connection.
This month’s event will feature two powerhouse headline speakers: Nimi Mehta and Sophie Smith, who will share their expertise, personal journeys, and strategies to help founders communicate with confidence and scale their businesses with purpose. Nimi Mehta is a seasoned media personality and public speaking coach who has spent over a decade hosting top shows on Channel 4 Dubai and Dubai One TV. As the founder of SPKR, she helps leaders and entrepreneurs communicate with clarity, confidence, and impact with clients including Microsoft, Mastercard, and META.
Sophie Smith is the founder and CEO of Nabta Health, a UAE-based femtech platform revolutionising women’s healthcare in emerging markets. Since launching in 2017, Nabta has raised over $4 million, including a $1.5 million seed round in 2022. Sophie also leads the Female Angels movement, championing gender parity in early-stage investment across MENA.
“At The Female Founders Network, our mission has always been to put ambitious women in the right rooms - rooms where strategy meets connection and opportunity feels within reach,” said Nicki Bedford, CEO and Founder. “These events are where ideas evolve into partnerships and where women at every stage of business find the clarity and confidence to keep scaling.”
The Female Founders Network monthly flagship event has quickly become one of the region’s most influential and talked about gatherings, uniting expert speakers and ambitious founders for conversations that inspire women and equip them with the strategies to grow and scale their businesses.
Event Details:
What: Guests will enjoy a dynamic morning of keynotes, interactive Q&As, and networking over drinks and light bites.
Date: Wednesday, 22 October 2025
Time: 10:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Location: In5 Tech Conference Hall, Dubai Internet City
Pricing:
- VIP Members – Free
- Members – AED 200
- Non-Members – AED 300
- To book, visit foundersofficial.com/event/female-founders-network-monthly-flagship
