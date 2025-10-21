403
Sarkozy marks as first French president to be sent to prison
(MENAFN) Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy officially began serving his five-year prison sentence on Tuesday for “criminal conspiracy” linked to alleged Libyan funding of his 2007 presidential campaign.
He arrived at Paris’s La Santé prison, becoming the first ex-French president to be formally jailed. Over a hundred supporters gathered near his residence, while his lawyer, Christophe Ingrain, said a request for Sarkozy’s release would be filed “very quickly,” adding that he is expected to remain detained “three weeks to a month” before an appeal court decision.
Before departing his home, Sarkozy posted a final message on the US social platform X, promising to keep fighting what he called a “judicial scandal.”
"I will continue to denounce this judicial scandal, this ordeal I have been enduring for more than ten years. So here is a case of illegal financing without the slightest financing! A long-running judicial inquiry launched on the basis of a document whose falsity is now established," he said.
Sarkozy emphasized that he seeks neither “advantage” nor “favor.”
"This morning I feel a profound sorrow for France, which has been humiliated by an expression of vengeance that has raised hatred to an unparalleled level. I have no doubt. The truth will triumph. But what a crushing price will have been paid," he added.
The court sentenced Sarkozy last month to five years in prison for conspiracy in the same case but acquitted him of passive corruption and other illicit financing charges.
Sarkozy, who has maintained his innocence, served as France’s president from 2007 to 2012.
