'Work Like A Horse,' Japan's First Woman PM Sanae Takaichi Rejects Work-Life Balance In First Speech

MENAFN - Live Mint) Japan's first woman Prime Minister, Sanae Takaichi, took office on Tuesday, October 21, replacing Shigeru Ishiba to lead a minority government. In her speech to Liberal Democratic Party (LDP) members, she dismissed the idea of work-life balance and stressed on the importance of hard work.

'I'll work, work, work,' says PM Takaichi

“I will keep my promises. We can only rebuild by reuniting every generation and with everybody's participation. Because there are only a few of us, I ask everybody to work; Work like a horse. I myself will cast aside the idea of work-life balance. I'll work, work, work, work, and work,” ANI quoted Takaichi's speech.

The newly elected Japanese Prime Minister highlighted the need to "rebuild Japan and the LDP, and everyone needs to work tirelessly in their area of expertise. I will also work with humility, so please provide me with your guidance.”

Going ahead, PM Takaichi stressed the importance of quickly implementing several policies and underscored the necessity of making the LDP more spirited.

“At this moment, rather than feeling happy, I feel the hardship that is to come. There are overwhelming amount of work that we must do together. That is what I believe. The are many policies that needs to be quickly implemented. Together, we will make the LDP a more spirited, positive, and energetic party. Efforts are also required to make LDP a party that can turn people's anxieties into hope,” PM Takaichi said.

Japan's Liberal Democratic Party President Sanae Takaichi was elected Prime Minister by the parliament on Tuesday, making her the country's first woman to hold the position.

Takaichi secured a first-round victory with 237 votes in the Lower House, avoiding a runoff, while defeating Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan leader Yoshihiko Noda 149, local media reported.

The official Japanese news agency reported that 64-year-old Takaichi secured 237 out of 465 votes in the lower house of Parliament, becoming the Japanese Prime Minister.

Takaichi became the leader of Japan's long-standing party, the LDP, on October 4. However, shortly after this, the Komeito party quit the coalition due to Takaichi's conservative views and an LDP slush fund scandal. Hence, Takaichi had to ally with the Japan Innovation Party (JIP).

The new coalition has a total of 231 seats in Japan's lower house, the dominant chamber of parliament, falling just two votes short of a majority. Despite this, the tally was sufficient for Takaichi to be confirmed as the new prime minister.