403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Trump Plans to Meet Xi Jinping in South Korea
(MENAFN) On Monday, U.S. President Donald Trump announced plans to meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea "in a couple of weeks."
Trump made the statement during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. "We're going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks, and we'll see what we can do," he told reporters.
The U.S. President expressed optimism about reaching a "fair deal" with China following the South Korea meeting.
He mentioned, "I believe after we leave South Korea ... we're going to have a very good relationship with China," suggesting the talks could lead to significant progress.
However, Trump refrained from disclosing the specific topics the two leaders would address during their discussions.
In addition, Trump revealed that he had been invited to visit China and was planning to undertake the trip "fairly early next year."
These remarks came after a challenging week for U.S.-China trade relations, during which Trump threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods in retaliation for China's new export restrictions.
Trump also touched on his upcoming trip to Asia, where he plans to visit multiple countries. "I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others. We'll be sort of doing a little bit of a tour," he shared. Malaysia is set to host a summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian bloc, and Trump is expected to attend this gathering.
Lastly, Trump noted that Prime Minister Albanese had extended an invitation for him to visit Australia, a trip he called "a real possibility" and promised to give "serious consideration."
Trump made the statement during a press conference with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at the White House. "We're going to be meeting in South Korea in a couple of weeks, and we'll see what we can do," he told reporters.
The U.S. President expressed optimism about reaching a "fair deal" with China following the South Korea meeting.
He mentioned, "I believe after we leave South Korea ... we're going to have a very good relationship with China," suggesting the talks could lead to significant progress.
However, Trump refrained from disclosing the specific topics the two leaders would address during their discussions.
In addition, Trump revealed that he had been invited to visit China and was planning to undertake the trip "fairly early next year."
These remarks came after a challenging week for U.S.-China trade relations, during which Trump threatened to impose an additional 100% tariff on Chinese goods in retaliation for China's new export restrictions.
Trump also touched on his upcoming trip to Asia, where he plans to visit multiple countries. "I'll be in Malaysia, I'll be in Japan, I'll be in a couple of others. We'll be sort of doing a little bit of a tour," he shared. Malaysia is set to host a summit of ASEAN, the Southeast Asian bloc, and Trump is expected to attend this gathering.
Lastly, Trump noted that Prime Minister Albanese had extended an invitation for him to visit Australia, a trip he called "a real possibility" and promised to give "serious consideration."
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment