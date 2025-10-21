403
Healey says European troops are ‘ready to deploy’ to Ukraine
(MENAFN) Defence Secretary John Healey has announced that European forces are “ready to deploy” to Ukraine within weeks, provided US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin reach a ceasefire agreement.
Following a surprise phone call last Thursday, Trump and Putin are set to meet in Budapest, Hungary. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has not been invited but has said he is willing to participate.
When asked whether troops could be sent if a deal were reached in the next fortnight, Healey replied, “If President Trump can broker a peace, then we will be ready to help secure that peace.” However, he stressed that Ukrainians must remain “the people who will decide how and what” is negotiated.
Healey explained that members of the “coalition of the willing,” a 26-nation European alliance created in March by UK Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer to uphold Ukraine’s security, have been “developing detailed plans, in the event of a ceasefire.” Under these preparations, UK soldiers could join a multinational force tasked with securing Ukraine’s borders.
He said “over 200 military planners from 38-plus nations over the last six months” had contributed to ensuring that troops could be deployed at short notice. The government expects to spend “well over $125 million” on the operation, with some funds already allocated to preparations.
Speaking at the London Lord Mayor’s Annual Defence Lecture, Healey remarked that Vladimir Putin sees Britain as his “number one enemy” due to its firm backing of Ukraine. He also warned that Europe faces a “new era of threat,” with the risk of widespread conflict at its highest since World War II.
During his address, Healey announced that British personnel will gain new authority to shoot down drones threatening military installations. The move follows reports of unidentified drone activity at four British airbases used by US forces last year and repeated airspace disruptions across Europe.
The new “kinetic option” will apply to military sites but may later extend to civilian areas such as airports, allowing British troops or Ministry of Defence police to neutralize drones endangering bases within the UK.
Healey’s comments came amid reports of a heated exchange between Trump and Zelensky during a White House meeting, where US officials allegedly urged Ukraine to cede territory to Russia. Zelensky had reportedly sought Tomahawk cruise missiles to strike deep into Russian territory, while Trump is said to have demanded that Ukraine surrender the entire eastern Donbas region. Russia currently occupies 70% of Donetsk and nearly all of neighboring Luhansk.
According to the Financial Times, Trump warned Zelensky that Putin would “destroy” Ukraine if he refused Moscow’s terms.
In the more than 1,300 days since Russia launched its invasion, Putin has leaned heavily on support from North Korea, Iran, and China. Healey stated that Russia has sustained over a million casualties and allocated around 40% of its national budget to military spending.
Nonetheless, Moscow has recently intensified strikes on Ukraine’s infrastructure, leading to rolling power outages across the country.
European leaders have voiced concern over Trump’s changing approach to the war. Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk cautioned online that “appeasement never was a road to a just and lasting peace,” while Finnish President Alexander Stubb affirmed that “the only ones who can decide on the land issue are the Ukrainians themselves.”
Speaking to a news agency, Stubb added that Finland, as part of the coalition of the willing, would never recognize Crimea or the regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as part of Russia.
