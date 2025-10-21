Qatar Showcases AI-Driven Healthcare Vision At PHIE-2025

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Weill Cornell Medicine-Qatar (WCM-Q), in collaboration with the Ministry of Public Health (MoPH) and the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), successfully hosted the prestigious PHIE-2025: AI & TECH for Enhancing Healthspans & Women's Health Congress.

A highlight of the opening session was the keynote speech delivered by Minister of Public Health H E Mansoor bin Ebrahim bin Saad Al Mahmoud.

The Minister shared Qatar's strategic focus on advancing healthcare technologies and underscored the importance of AI in shaping the future of the nation's healthcare landscape.

He said:“Over the past decade, and with the guidance and encouragement of our leadership, we built strong foundations for our national precision-medicine strategy: the Qatar Biobank, the Qatar Genome, high-performance computing, advanced clinical labs, and a growing team of scientists, clinicians, and data specialists. We have also worked hard to make the transition from research into clinical implementation possible and effective; allowing discovery to move from the lab to the bedside.”

He added:“Within our national strategy, we are focusing our precision health efforts on four priority areas: cancer, obesity, type 2 diabetes, and rare diseases. These conditions represent some of the largest health burdens in our society and the greatest opportunities to apply genomics and precision approaches for earlier detection, more effective treatment, and better prevention.”

The event commenced with opening remarks by WCM-Q Dean, Dr. Javaid Sheikh who emphasised the importance of fostering global collaboration in healthcare research and technological innovation. Dr. Sheikh highlighted how AI-powered precision medicine could play a pivotal role in enhancing healthspans.

Dr. Sheikh said,“The convergence of AI, precision medicine, and technological innovation provides unprecedented opportunities to improve health outcomes globally. At WCM-Q, we are proud to be at the forefront of this dialogue, particularly with regards to women's health and optimising healthspans. The future of healthcare is not merely about treating illness but about enhancing the overall well-being of individuals across all stages of life.”

This event brought together global healthcare and tech leaders, researchers, and innovators to explore the future of healthcare, with a particular focus on precision medicine, artificial intelligence (AI), enhanced healthspans and the evolving role of women's health in shaping global well-being.

Held over two days, the congress features in-depth discussions, live demonstrations, and presentations of cutting-edge technologies that are revolutionising healthcare.