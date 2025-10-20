Tony's Fencing And Iron Works Shares Expert Tips On How To Make Wood Fences Last 20 Years In Louisiana Weather

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Humidity, heavy rain, and summer heat make Louisiana one of the toughest environments for wood fencing. But with the right materials, installation, and maintenance, a fence can last 20 years or more - a goal that Tony's Fencing and Iron Works has been helping Southeast Louisiana homeowners achieve for over three decades.

“Louisiana weather can destroy a poorly built fence in just a few years,” says Tony, owner of Tony's Fencing and Iron Works.“But when wood is chosen, installed, and maintained the right way, it can last for decades - even in this climate.”

Understanding Louisiana's Climate Challenge

Wood naturally absorbs and releases moisture from the air. In regions like Southeast Louisiana, where humidity often hovers above 70%, this constant swelling and shrinking can cause warping, cracking, and premature rot. Add in occasional hurricanes, standing rainwater, and intense summer UV exposure, and it's clear why many fences don't last long without care.

Tony's Fencing and Iron Works focuses on education as much as construction, helping homeowners understand how local weather impacts wood and what preventive steps keep it strong for years.

Choosing the Right Wood for Longevity

Not all wood is created equal when it comes to durability. Tony's recommends:

Cedar - Naturally insect- and decay-resistant, cedar's tight grain helps it resist moisture absorption. It also requires minimal chemical treatment.

Cypress - A Louisiana favorite. Its natural oil, cypressene, acts as a built-in water repellant, protecting the wood from rot and pests.

Pressure-Treated Pine - More affordable and treated to prevent decay, ideal for budget-conscious homeowners who still want a long-lasting fence.

“Wood selection is step one,” explains Tony.“Cypress is one of our most reliable materials because it's native to our wetlands - it was built by nature for Louisiana.”

Installation: The Hidden Key to a Long Life

According to Tony's experts, even the best wood can fail if it's installed incorrectly. Common DIY mistakes - like setting posts too shallow, skipping concrete, or placing boards too close to the soil - can trap moisture and weaken the fence from below.

Tony's crew uses deep-set concrete foundations, proper spacing for airflow, and galvanized or stainless steel fasteners that resist corrosion. Posts are set at least one-third of their length into the ground, ensuring stability against high winds and shifting soil.

Proper installation alone can add 5–10 years to a fence's lifespan.

Educational Tip: Why Sealing and Staining Matter

Without protection, UV rays break down wood fibers, while rainwater seeps in and feeds mold or mildew. Applying a high-quality stain or sealant every 2–3 years protects the surface and extends longevity.

Tony's recommends oil-based stains that penetrate deeply into the wood, rather than sitting on top. They repel moisture more effectively and resist peeling in humid conditions.

“Think of it like sunscreen for your fence,” Tony says.“You wouldn't spend all day in the sun without protection - your fence shouldn't either.”

Routine Care: The 4-Season Strategy

Tony's educational guidance goes beyond installation. The team encourages homeowners to follow a simple seasonal routine:

Spring: Clean dirt and mildew with mild soap or vinegar solution. Tighten any loose boards or screws.

Summer: Reapply UV-blocking stain before peak heat and sunlight.

Fall: Clear fallen leaves and debris to prevent trapped moisture.

Winter: Inspect for rot, shifting posts, or water pooling after heavy rains.

This proactive approach reduces long-term repair costs and maintains property value.

Environmental Impact: Wood as a Sustainable Choice

Unlike synthetic materials, wood fencing is biodegradable and renewable. When responsibly sourced from managed forests, it has a much lower carbon footprint than metal or vinyl.

Tony's often sources Louisiana-grown cypress and southern pine, supporting regional lumber mills and reducing transportation emissions - a sustainable win for both the environment and local economy.

A Lasting Investment for Louisiana Homeowners

A well-built and properly maintained wood fence doesn't just add privacy; it adds beauty, charm, and long-term value to a home. Many homeowners are surprised to learn that a well-maintained wooden fence can last up to 25 years in Louisiana - far beyond the typical 10–12 years of a neglected one.

“We want every customer to see their fence as an investment, not an expense,” says Tony.“When you choose the right materials and treat it right, your fence becomes part of your home's legacy.”

About Tony's Fencing and Iron Works

For more than 30 years, Tony's Fencing and Iron Works has served Covington, Mandeville, Slidell, Ponchatoula, and surrounding areas, specializing in custom wood, iron, vinyl, and farm fencing. The company also offers automatic gates, custom ironwork, and ADA-compliant handrails. Each project reflects a balance of craftsmanship, durability, and Southern charm.

