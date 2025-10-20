Diwali 2025: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Time In US And Canada, Amavasya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More

MENAFN - Live Mint) The festival of light, Diwali, is here and as we celebrate the most auspicious Hindu festival of the year, it's time to be mindful of shubh muhurat and Lakshmi puja timings. Also known as Deepawali, the festival symbolising the victory of light over darkness and good over evil, commemorates Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya after his victory over Ravana.

Diwali 2025 date, tithi, shubh muhurat and Lakshmi puja timings across North America

Worshippers residing in the US and Canada celebrating Diwali today, October 20 must note the following key timings to observe the sacred rituals as per customs.

According to the Hindu calendar Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi (Kartik Amavasya) will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20 and end at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025 (IST). Meanwhile, the Lakshmi puja time is between 7:08 PM and 8:18 PM.

Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025

Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (India): 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM

Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna): 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM

The Lakshmi puja muhurat in the US and Canada varies as it depends on the local time zone. US and Canda residents can refer to the converted local timings corresponding to the Indian puja muhurat:

New York / Toronto (Eastern Time) 9:37 AM – 10:47 AM ET Monday, October 20, 2025

Chicago (Central Time) 8:37 AM – 9:47 AM CT Monday, October 20, 2025

Denver (Mountain Time) 7:37 AM – 8:47 AM MT Monday, October 20, 2025

Los Angeles / Vancouver (Pacific Time) 6:37 AM – 7:47 AM PT Monday, October 20, 2025

The early morning timings provided above correspond to the Indian muhurat time. Due to the time difference, many temples in the US and Canada may adjust the Lakshmi Puja time. To align with the Pradosh Kaal locally, these festivities will accordingly be adjusted with evening local time.

Given below is alternative puja time on October 21

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (India): 11:44 PM (October 20) – 12:35 AM (October 21)

Mahanishita Kaal: 11:44 PM – 12:35 AM

Simha Kaal: 1:45 AM – 4:00 AM

It is important to note that at although Lakshmi Puja can be performed at this later time but Lagna (the fixed and most auspicious planetary period) will not be available.

On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Given below are city-wise Lakshmi puja timings

Pune - 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM

New Delhi - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM

Chennai - 7:20 PM to 8:14 PM

Jaipur - 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM

Hyderabad - 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM

Gurgaon - 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM

Chandigarh - 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM

Kolkata - 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21

Mumbai - 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM

Bengaluru - 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM

Ahmedabad - 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM

Noida - 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM