Diwali 2025: City-Wise Lakshmi Puja Time In US And Canada, Amavasya Tithi, Shubh Muhurat And More
Worshippers residing in the US and Canada celebrating Diwali today, October 20 must note the following key timings to observe the sacred rituals as per customs.
According to the Hindu calendar Drik Panchang, Amavasya Tithi (Kartik Amavasya) will begin at 3:44 PM on October 20 and end at 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025 (IST). Meanwhile, the Lakshmi puja time is between 7:08 PM and 8:18 PM. Diwali 2025: Amavasya Tithi and Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (India Time)
Amavasya Tithi Begins: 3:44 PM on October 20, 2025
Amavasya Tithi Ends: 5:54 PM on October 21, 2025
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (India): 7:08 PM – 8:18 PM
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM
Pradosh Kaal: 5:46 PM – 8:18 PM

Vrishabha Kaal (Sthir Lagna): 7:08 PM – 9:03 PM City-wise (US and Canada) Lakshmi Puja muhurat time
The Lakshmi puja muhurat in the US and Canada varies as it depends on the local time zone. US and Canda residents can refer to the converted local timings corresponding to the Indian puja muhurat:
New York / Toronto (Eastern Time) 9:37 AM – 10:47 AM ET Monday, October 20, 2025
Chicago (Central Time) 8:37 AM – 9:47 AM CT Monday, October 20, 2025
Denver (Mountain Time) 7:37 AM – 8:47 AM MT Monday, October 20, 2025
Los Angeles / Vancouver (Pacific Time) 6:37 AM – 7:47 AM PT Monday, October 20, 2025
The early morning timings provided above correspond to the Indian muhurat time. Due to the time difference, many temples in the US and Canada may adjust the Lakshmi Puja time. To align with the Pradosh Kaal locally, these festivities will accordingly be adjusted with evening local time.Given below is alternative puja time on October 21
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat (India): 11:44 PM (October 20) – 12:35 AM (October 21)
Mahanishita Kaal: 11:44 PM – 12:35 AM
Simha Kaal: 1:45 AM – 4:00 AM
It is important to note that at although Lakshmi Puja can be performed at this later time but Lagna (the fixed and most auspicious planetary period) will not be available. City-wise (India) Lakshmi Puja muhurat time
On this day, devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi and seek blessings for wealth, happiness, peace and prosperity. Given below are city-wise Lakshmi puja timings
Pune - 7:38 PM to 8:37 PM
New Delhi - 7:08 PM to 8:18 PM
Chennai - 7:20 PM to 8:14 PM
Jaipur - 7:17 PM to 8:25 PM
Hyderabad - 7:21 PM to 8:19 PM
Gurgaon - 7:09 PM to 8:19 PM
Chandigarh - 7:06 PM to 8:19 PM
Kolkata - 5:06 PM to 5:54 PM, October 21
Mumbai - 7:41 PM to 8:41 PM
Bengaluru - 7:31 PM to 8:25 PM
Ahmedabad - 7:36 PM to 8:40 PM
Noida - 7:07 PM to 8:18 PM
