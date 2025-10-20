Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Moody's Affirms Kyrgyzstan's Credit Rating, Turns Outlook To Positive

2025-10-20 12:05:00
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BISHKEK, Kyrgyzstan, October 20. Moody's has affirmed Kyrgyzstan's long-term credit rating at B3, revising the outlook from "stable" to "positive," Trend reports via the Ministry of Finance of Kyrgyzstan.

The announcement followed a meeting between Finance Minister Almaz Baketayev and David Aldritch, Managing Director of Moody's Commercial Division.

During the meeting, the parties discussed prospects for strengthening Kyrgyzstan's investment image, attracting external financing, and collaborating on further improving the country's credit rating.

Kyrgyzstan's economy has shown steady growth, with real GDP rising 11.5 percent from January through July 2025. In May, the country issued its first $700 million Eurobond, with demand exceeding supply threefold. Funds raised were allocated to gold purchases, deposits, and budget loans, with revenues placed in the public debt mitigation account.

The Ministry noted that the country's financial system remains stable, with a national budget surplus of $388,7 million in 2024 and a projected consolidated budget of about $11,4 billion for 2025. Kyrgyzstan expects continued Moody's support in further strengthening its credit rating and attracting investment.

