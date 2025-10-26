403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Moscow, Kiev Complete Troop Remains Exchange
(MENAFN) Moscow has returned the remains of 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers to Kiev and, in exchange, received 31 bodies of Russian servicemen, announced Russian presidential aide Vladimir Medinsky on Thursday.
Medinsky, who has acted as Moscow’s primary negotiator with Kiev across multiple rounds of discussions, explained that the exchange was carried out under the Istanbul agreements reached during direct talks in Türkiye this summer.
Although the first face-to-face diplomatic encounter between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 did not produce progress toward a peace settlement, both nations emphasized humanitarian priorities, including prisoner transfers and the return of deceased soldiers.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War verified the handover, noting that 1,000 bodies “which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen” were repatriated.
The organization stated that identification and forensic investigations would follow and expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for supporting the operation.
Under the Istanbul framework, Russia has previously transferred the remains of several thousand military personnel to Ukraine.
The agreements have also facilitated a large-scale, multi-stage prisoner swap involving approximately 1,000 captives from each side.
In August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that during the last Istanbul discussions, Moscow proposed establishing three joint working groups to tackle military, humanitarian, and political matters, but Kiev has yet to provide an official response.
Medinsky, who has acted as Moscow’s primary negotiator with Kiev across multiple rounds of discussions, explained that the exchange was carried out under the Istanbul agreements reached during direct talks in Türkiye this summer.
Although the first face-to-face diplomatic encounter between Russia and Ukraine since 2022 did not produce progress toward a peace settlement, both nations emphasized humanitarian priorities, including prisoner transfers and the return of deceased soldiers.
Ukraine’s Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War verified the handover, noting that 1,000 bodies “which, according to the Russian side, belong to Ukrainian servicemen” were repatriated.
The organization stated that identification and forensic investigations would follow and expressed gratitude to the International Committee of the Red Cross for supporting the operation.
Under the Istanbul framework, Russia has previously transferred the remains of several thousand military personnel to Ukraine.
The agreements have also facilitated a large-scale, multi-stage prisoner swap involving approximately 1,000 captives from each side.
In August, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov indicated that during the last Istanbul discussions, Moscow proposed establishing three joint working groups to tackle military, humanitarian, and political matters, but Kiev has yet to provide an official response.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment