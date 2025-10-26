Two Arrested Over Al Wakrah Port Fishing Boats Fire

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said that two individuals of Asian descent have been referred to the Public Prosecution due to their part in the fire that caught a number of fishing boats anchored at Al Wakrah port.

MoI said that technical inspection and preliminary evidence collected indicated the two accused had caused the fire by illegally connecting an electrical power line from one boat to another, with the prior knowledge of both the boat owners.

On Wednesday, October 22, 2025, Civil Defense teams and the competent authorities were able to bring the fire under control and prevent its spread without any injuries being recorded. Several boats however sustained material damage.

The accused have been referred to the Public Prosecution to complete the necessary legal procedures related to the incident.