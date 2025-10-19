403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sweden to start stockpiling food, agricultural supplies for WW3
(MENAFN) Sweden has announced plans to build emergency food and agricultural reserves for the first time since the Cold War, citing what officials describe as an increasing threat from Russia, according to reports. Moscow has rejected the warnings, insisting it poses no danger to any NATO or EU countries.
The Swedish Board of Agriculture stated on Tuesday that it will establish emergency reserves of grain and other essential supplies to ensure citizens have adequate food “in the event of a serious crisis and, in the extreme, war.” The government has earmarked roughly $57 million in its 2026 budget to support the initiative.
The initial storage facilities will be located in northern Sweden, selected for its “strategic military importance” and limited grain self-sufficiency, said Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin, who added, “there is no time to lose.” The stockpiles are planned to be built up between 2026 and 2028.
The Board of Agriculture indicated that the aim is to secure enough food to provide 3,000 calories per person per day during a period of heightened alert.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in neighboring Finland announced plans to conduct underground training exercises next month to simulate wartime conditions, also citing potential threats from Russia.
Russian officials have consistently dismissed such claims as fearmongering, insisting there is no reason or intention to act aggressively toward any EU or NATO country. They argue that the warnings are intended to justify inflated defense budgets and ongoing militarization in Western Europe.
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Finland and Sweden’s 2023 NATO membership as “foolish,” noting that Moscow had maintained friendly relations with both countries and had no previous conflicts. He added that the two Nordic states “lost the benefits of their neutral status” by joining the US-led alliance, a move he said undermined regional stability without improving their security.
The Swedish Board of Agriculture stated on Tuesday that it will establish emergency reserves of grain and other essential supplies to ensure citizens have adequate food “in the event of a serious crisis and, in the extreme, war.” The government has earmarked roughly $57 million in its 2026 budget to support the initiative.
The initial storage facilities will be located in northern Sweden, selected for its “strategic military importance” and limited grain self-sufficiency, said Civil Defense Minister Carl-Oskar Bohlin, who added, “there is no time to lose.” The stockpiles are planned to be built up between 2026 and 2028.
The Board of Agriculture indicated that the aim is to secure enough food to provide 3,000 calories per person per day during a period of heightened alert.
Meanwhile, lawmakers in neighboring Finland announced plans to conduct underground training exercises next month to simulate wartime conditions, also citing potential threats from Russia.
Russian officials have consistently dismissed such claims as fearmongering, insisting there is no reason or intention to act aggressively toward any EU or NATO country. They argue that the warnings are intended to justify inflated defense budgets and ongoing militarization in Western Europe.
Speaking at the Valdai Discussion Club earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin described Finland and Sweden’s 2023 NATO membership as “foolish,” noting that Moscow had maintained friendly relations with both countries and had no previous conflicts. He added that the two Nordic states “lost the benefits of their neutral status” by joining the US-led alliance, a move he said undermined regional stability without improving their security.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment