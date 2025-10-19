403
Eleven people get killed by Israel tank shell in Gaza
(MENAFN) Eleven members of the Abu Shaaban family were killed Friday night when a bus they were riding was struck by an Israeli tank shell in the Zeitoun neighborhood of northern Gaza, according to Hamas-run civil defence authorities. The victims, including women and children, were attempting to reach their home to inspect it, making the attack the deadliest single incident involving Israeli forces since a ceasefire began eight days ago.
Hamas civil defence spokesman Mahmud Bassal told AFP that the family had been traveling cautiously in the area when they were hit. “They were trying to check on their home,” Bassal said, emphasizing that all the victims belonged to the same household.
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said soldiers fired at a “suspicious vehicle” that had crossed the so-called yellow line — a demarcation marking areas still under Israeli military operation in northern Gaza. The IDF said the vehicle “continued to approach the troops in a way that caused an imminent threat” despite warning shots, prompting soldiers to open fire “in accordance with the agreement.”
Civilian groups and witnesses have questioned the IDF’s claim, noting that limited internet access and the lack of visible markers make it difficult for residents to know where the yellow line lies. Israeli Defence Minister Israel Katz announced on Friday that the army would install visual signs to indicate the line’s position in the coming days.
The incident has sparked renewed tension in Gaza, where Israeli troops continue to operate in more than half of the territory as part of the first phase of the US-brokered ceasefire. Under the ceasefire, Israel released 250 Palestinian prisoners from its jails and 1,718 detainees from Gaza, while Hamas returned all 20 living hostages and handed over the body of Israeli hostage Eliyahu Margalit to the Red Cross. Margalit was the tenth deceased hostage repatriated from Gaza, though the remains of at least 18 others have yet to be returned.
Hamas has accused Israel of complicating the retrieval of hostages’ bodies, citing widespread destruction from airstrikes and restrictions on heavy machinery needed to search through rubble. The IDF has emphasized that Hamas must uphold its obligations under the ceasefire, including returning the bodies of all hostages.
The Israeli military launched operations in Gaza following the 7 October 2023 Hamas attack on southern Israel, which left roughly 1,200 people dead and 251 taken hostage. Since then, at least 67,900 people have died in Gaza due to Israeli strikes, according to the territory’s Hamas-run health ministry. The UN regards these figures as reliable.
Friday’s tragedy underscores the fragility of the ceasefire and the ongoing risk to civilians navigating areas still under military control. Families attempting to return to their homes or assess damages are particularly vulnerable, as even minor miscalculations or misunderstandings of military boundaries can have deadly consequences.
With limited access to key areas and the complexities of enforcing a ceasefire in a densely populated conflict zone, humanitarian groups warn that such incidents could further inflame tensions and undermine the fragile peace.
