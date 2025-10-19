Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Starmer Seeks Ukraine Peace Plan Inspired by Gaza Proposal


2025-10-19 03:43:37
(MENAFN) British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has encouraged European leaders to formulate a peace strategy for Ukraine modeled “along the lines” of US President Donald Trump’s Gaza initiative, according to a report by a media outlet, which cited anonymous sources.

Starmer expressed these views during a telephone conference involving Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky and several EU officials, following Zelensky’s meeting with Trump in Washington on Friday.

The British leader suggested that European nations collaborate with the US “to draft peace for Ukraine along the lines” of Trump’s 20-point Gaza plan, the report indicated.

Earlier that day, Trump hosted Zelensky at the White House, following a phone conversation Trump had with Russian President Vladimir Putin the day before.

The meeting reportedly became “tense,” as Zelensky was unable to secure commitments for the delivery of long-range Tomahawk missiles, as detailed by the media outlet.

The outlet described the dialogue as having “got a bit emotional.” One source called the talks “not easy,” while another labeled the exchange “bad.”

The encounter concluded abruptly when Trump reportedly said, “I think we’re done. Let’s see what happens next week,” seemingly referring to forthcoming Russia-US negotiations expected to take place in Hungary.

