KUWAIT, Oct 19 (KUNA)

1960 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a monetary law decree specifying the national currency as Kuwaiti Dinar. The decree stipulated establishment of Kuwait Monetary Council with a mandate to issue the Kuwaiti Dinar.

1990 -- Kuwait Amir Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah signed a decree in which the government decided to protect the funds of citizens and expatriates living in the State of Kuwait.

2002 -- Iraq began handing over Kuwait's national archive stolen during the 1990-91 invasion and occupation of Kuwait. Iraq handed over 30 boxes containing Ministry of Interior's documents.

2008 -- The Central Agency for Information Technology (CAIT) launched the first phase of Kuwait E-gate, as part of efforts to fully implement e-government project.

2010 -- An Amiri decree was issued to establish the College of Architecture at Kuwait University.

2010 -- An Amiri decree was issued to establish Kuwait Academy for Arts, which consists of the Higher Institute for Dramatic Arts and the Higher Institute for Music Arts.

2010 -- Renowned Kuwaiti actor Ghanem Al-Saleh passed away at the age of 68. He was an icon in Kuwait's theater and acting movement starred in various plays in addition to movies, television shows, dramas, and comedies.

2014 -- Kuwait Fund for Arab Economic Development (KFAED) inked a deal in Nicaragua to lend the country USD 30 million for renovating and equipping a hospital.