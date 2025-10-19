Unhappy Over Ticket Distribution, Congress Leader Accuses Bihar Unit Of 'Betraying' Rahul Gandhi's Vision

MENAFN - IANS) Gaya, Oct 19 (IANS) As the Bihar Assembly elections heat up, internal discontent within Congress has surfaced in Magadh after Gaya District Council President and party leader Naina Kumari launched a sharp attack on the state leadership, accusing it of "openly betraying" the party's ideology and "Rahul Gandhi's vision of social justice".

Addressing reporters, Naina Kumari said, "Among the supporters, workers, and Congress family members who have faith in the people's leader Rahul Gandhi, there is today deep sorrow and anger. In Bihar, some party leaders have openly betrayed Rahul Gandhi's vision, thoughts, and work for the people."

She criticised the seat-sharing arrangement under the Mahagathbandhan, stating that of the seven seats allotted to the Congress in the region, six were given to candidates from the general category and only one to the reserved category.

"The land of Magadh, where the voice of justice, equality, and fairness has always been strong, allocating six out of seven seats to the General class and only one seat to the Reserved class under the alliance is not only unbalanced but also goes against the core principles of the Congress ideology. This decision is contrary to the principle of social justice," she said.

Naina Kumari also accused Bihar in-charges Rajesh Ram, Krishna Alavaru, and Devendra Yadav of "biased behaviour" and "manipulation" in ticket distribution.

"These leaders have undermined Rahul Gandhi's policies and vision. They have engaged in all kinds of malpractices in ticket distribution. Rahul Gandhi has always advocated for justice for the last person in society. Some leaders in Bihar who are politicising in his name are betraying Rahul Gandhi by misusing his name. This is also a betrayal of the hard work, hopes, and loyalty of millions of workers," she alleged.

She said the Congress has historically stood for backward classes, extremely backward classes, and minorities, but the current ticket distribution shows that "some leaders have compromised the very principle".

"Jananayak Rahul Gandhi had said that women, backward classes, extremely backward classes, and minorities should be brought into the mainstream. Similarly, I am also a woman from an extremely backward community. Whatever my share should have been, it was given to someone else instead of me. This is a matter of great insult and sorrow for us that some leaders have compromised the policies of the party for their personal benefits. We condemn this process," she added.

Calling for corrective action, Naina Kumari demanded that the Congress high command immediately review the entire issue and "restore social balance in Magadh".