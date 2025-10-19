IMF Updates Kazakhstan's Economic Growth Outlook For 2025

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has updated its economic growth projections for Kazakhstan, showing a more optimistic outlook for the coming years, Trend reports.

In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report published in October 2025, the IMF raised its forecast for Kazakhstan's real GDP growth in 2025 to 5.9 percent, up from the 5 percent projected in July 2025. The 2026 forecast was also revised upward, with the IMF now expecting a growth rate of 4.8 percent, an increase from the earlier projection of 4.3 percent.

The IMF said that that Kazakhstan's economy has performed solidly in recent years, with real GDP growth recorded at 5.1 percent in 2023 and 4.8 percent in 2024.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's GDP growth in the first nine months of 2025 reached 6.3 percent. A significant contributor to this growth was the real sector, which expanded by 8.1 percent. The services sector also grew by 5.3 percent during the same period.