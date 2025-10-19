IMF Updates Kazakhstan's Economic Growth Outlook For 2025
In its World Economic Outlook (WEO) report published in October 2025, the IMF raised its forecast for Kazakhstan's real GDP growth in 2025 to 5.9 percent, up from the 5 percent projected in July 2025. The 2026 forecast was also revised upward, with the IMF now expecting a growth rate of 4.8 percent, an increase from the earlier projection of 4.3 percent.
The IMF said that that Kazakhstan's economy has performed solidly in recent years, with real GDP growth recorded at 5.1 percent in 2023 and 4.8 percent in 2024.
Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's GDP growth in the first nine months of 2025 reached 6.3 percent. A significant contributor to this growth was the real sector, which expanded by 8.1 percent. The services sector also grew by 5.3 percent during the same period.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment