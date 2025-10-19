Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kolochava, Synevyrska Polyana Included In List Of World's Best Tourism Villages

2025-10-19 12:12:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) UNTWO said this in a press release seen by Ukrinform.

The World Tourism Organization highlighted communities from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. In total, according to the UN, 52 villages were included in the list of the best tourist destinations.

Additionally, 20 villages have been selected to join the UN Tourism Upgrade Programme, which aims to help communities improve their performance in areas the jury deemed weaker. Altogether, all 72 villages became part of the Best Tourism Villages (BTV) Network, which now unites 319 settlements.

As reported by Ukrinform, on the World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27, all museums in Zakarpattia introduced "free admission hours."

Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.

