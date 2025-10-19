Kolochava, Synevyrska Polyana Included In List Of World's Best Tourism Villages
The World Tourism Organization highlighted communities from Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. In total, according to the UN, 52 villages were included in the list of the best tourist destinations.
Additionally, 20 villages have been selected to join the UN Tourism Upgrade Programme, which aims to help communities improve their performance in areas the jury deemed weaker. Altogether, all 72 villages became part of the Best Tourism Villages (BTV) Network, which now unites 319 settlements.
As reported by Ukrinform, on the World Tourism Day, which is celebrated on September 27, all museums in Zakarpattia introduced "free admission hours."
Ukrinform photos are available for purchase here.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment