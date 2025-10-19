Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two-Thirds Of Germans Oppose Cash Payments To Ukrainian Refugees

2025-10-19 12:12:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform citing D, these findings come from a survey conducted by the INSA Institute for Public Opinion Research on behalf of Bild.

When asked whether all Ukrainian refugees in Germany should receive financial aid, only 17% of respondents said“yes” or“rather yes.” Two-thirds (66%) opposed it outright, answering“no.” Another 7% said they were indifferent, and 10% found it difficult to answer.

According to the German Federal Employment Agency, as of March 2025, 701,000 Ukrainians were entitled to receive Bürgergeld - social assistance paid to job seekers and people with low income. Of these, 502,000 were of working age (15 to 66 years old).

“As of August 4, the number of employed Ukrainian refugees contributing to social insurance increased by about 80,000 over the year, reaching 272,000,” the report stated.

To another question - whether Ukrainian men of conscription age living in Germany should return to Ukraine - 62% of Germans answered“yes,” while only 18% were against. Another 8% said they did not care, and 12% gave no answer.

The survey was conducted on October 16–17 and involved 1,003 respondents.

Read also: Polish official says country can no longer accept more Ukrainian refugees

As reported by Ukrinform, half of Polish citizens believe that state aid for Ukrainian refugees is too generous, while 46% hold the opposite view.

Photo: DPA

