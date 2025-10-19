Iran's IRGC Unveils Upgraded Ballistic Missiles, Overhauled Launchers

MENAFN - Nam News Network) TEHRAN, Oct 19 (NNN-IRNA) – Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC), unveiled upgraded versions of two of its homegrown ballistic missiles, along with overhauled launchers, that were damaged during the 12-day war with Israel, according to a report by state-run IRIB TV, yesterday.

The missiles and launchers, belonging to the IRGC's Aerospace Forces, were revealed in a video report, showcasing two of the IRGC's missile bases, as broadcast by IRIB.

The upgraded ballistic missiles are Emad and Qadr, according to the report, which said, the latter has been equipped with anti-electronic warfare equipment.

The report quoted a senior commander of the IRGC's Aerospace Force, whose identity was not disclosed, due to security reasons, as saying that, the force's missile power is“increasing every hour” and the newly upgraded missiles delivered to the force are mounted on launchers, ready to be fired once an order is given.

On June 13, Israel launched major surprise airstrikes on several areas in Iran, including nuclear and military sites, killing senior commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians.

Iran responded with several waves of missile and drone strikes, inflicting casualties and damages. A ceasefire was reached between the two sides on June 24.– NNN-IRNA