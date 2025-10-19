Choosing Values Over Vanity

This is an AI generated image

By Mir Tariq Maqbool

The past week witnessed an uproar that began in South Kashmir and soon echoed across the Valley. The cause was neither a political statement nor a social protest, but the grand opening of a national coaching brand - unveiled in full Bollywood splendour, far removed from the quiet grace that once defined Kashmir's social, cultural, and spiritual temperament.

An event meant to celebrate learning saw spectacle take centre stage. The promise of nurturing intellect was dimmed by the dazzle of performance. What should have been an invocation of knowledge - a sacred pursuit in every tradition - turned into a carnival of glamour and applause. The words“bright future” echoed often, but the light seemed to come from spotlights rather than the flame of wisdom that true education kindles.

Hundreds of eager students and anxious parents gathered, their hearts filled with hope. For every Kashmiri parent, the dream of seeing their child succeed in examinations like NEET or JEE is deeply cherished. Yet amid this hope lies a question that demands quiet reflection: are we bartering our cultural soul and moral compass for a borrowed vision of success?

The Cultural Disconnect

In recent years, national-level coaching institutions have spread into smaller towns and valleys, bringing polished branding, digital platforms, and the language of“results.” While these advances have created opportunities, they have also subtly shifted collective consciousness. The teacher, once revered as a guide of the spirit, is now marketed as“faculty.” The path of learning, once walked with humility and discipline, is now paved with slogans of speed and competition.

Kashmir has a rich legacy of valuing education that goes hand in hand with cultural and ethical grounding. Yet videos from some educational institutes - both national and local - occasionally surface online, showing practices that clash with these values. Loud music, entertainment-based activities, or spectacle in classrooms may be seen as“motivational” by some, but many parents perceive it as distracting and culturally misaligned.

It is important to clarify that no specific institute is being accused of misconduct. The concern is broader: the increasing commercialisation of education and the dilution of its foundational values in some settings.

Education Beyond Academics