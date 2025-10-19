I Hate...Indian Airports : Foreigner's Delhi Airport Rant Sparks Debate On Reddit

MENAFN - Live Mint) A foreign national has expressed frustration over the immigration process at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, New Delhi, citing long queues and time-consuming security checks. He claimed that such delays are uncommon at other international airports.

The traveller shared his views on Reddit, which were later reposted on the r/AirTravelIndia subreddit. In his post, he criticised Indian airports for requiring passengers to remove all electronics -“One thing I hate about Indian airports is that they make you take out every piece of electronics from your carry-on bag,” he wrote.

| Indian airports are an experience in time travel across centuries

He further added:“In Europe, no one ever asked me to empty my bag and put it in a tray, even in flights to US or Canada. PS:- I hate long security and immigration queue at IGI T3 Credits.”

Most airports, including those in India, still rely on older X-ray scanners, which require passengers to remove electronics from their bags for clearer screening. In contrast, several countries have upgraded to newer 3D CT scanners - used in the UK, Europe, Middle East - that can scan cluttered bags without requiring travellers to take out their devices or liquids.

| Delhi airport: CRPF 'creep' secretly takes photos of influencer, gets caught Internet users share their experiences

The Reddit post has sparked a flood of reactions from social media users, many sharing similar or contrasting experiences.

One user wrote:“It's not just this. You need to take off your belt, watch, wallet, sunglasses, pretty much everything except for the clothes you're wearing.” Another replied,“Nah I had a chained shirt and baggy chained jeans, they legit made me naked to a safe frisking booth at CMT.”

Here's the link to the Reddit post

Another commenter said:“I'm in US, and here they make us remove belt, watch, wallet... They ask to remove all big electronics and put on a separate tray - laptops, cameras, tablets etc.” The user added that even removing shoes is required in the US.

| Redditor warns of scam at Chennai Airport, but netizens take jibe

A third user noted:“Even in Heathrow you'll have to remove all the things you said... I lost some cables there. Sad noises.”

Another added:“A couple of US airports made me do this. Dubai is the smoothest check I've had, don't need to do anything!”