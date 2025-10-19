Salman Khan To Sushmita Sen: 6 Bollywood Actors Over 45 Years Of Age Who Sayed Single
Many Bollywood stars haven't tied the knot yet. They are enjoying their single life. This list includes names from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor. So, let's find out which celebs are on this list
Sushmita Sen is currently 49 years old, yet she hasn't married. However, she has adopted two daughters.
Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna's name is also on this list. Akshaye had mentioned that he is scared of responsibilities. He is 50 years old.
Salman Khan has had many affairs, including with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, but he never married. Salman Khan is currently 59 years old.
Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji has also not married. Tanishaa's name was linked with several celebs, but she didn't marry anyone. Tanishaa is 47 years old.
Producer Ekta Kapoor has also not married. She became a mother via surrogacy a few years ago. Ekta is 50 years old.
Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor's name is also on this list. He has not married. In 2016, he became a father via surrogacy. Tusshar is 48 years old.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment