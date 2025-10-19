Salman Khan To Sushmita Sen: 6 Bollywood Actors Over 45 Years Of Age Who Sayed Single

Many Bollywood stars haven't tied the knot yet. They are enjoying their single life. This list includes names from Salman Khan to Ekta Kapoor. So, let's find out which celebs are on this list

Sushmita Sen is currently 49 years old, yet she hasn't married. However, she has adopted two daughters.

Bollywood actor Akshaye Khanna's name is also on this list. Akshaye had mentioned that he is scared of responsibilities. He is 50 years old.

Salman Khan has had many affairs, including with Aishwarya Rai and Katrina Kaif, but he never married. Salman Khan is currently 59 years old.

Kajol's sister Tanishaa Mukerji has also not married. Tanishaa's name was linked with several celebs, but she didn't marry anyone. Tanishaa is 47 years old.

Producer Ekta Kapoor has also not married. She became a mother via surrogacy a few years ago. Ekta is 50 years old.

Ekta Kapoor's brother Tusshar Kapoor's name is also on this list. He has not married. In 2016, he became a father via surrogacy. Tusshar is 48 years old.