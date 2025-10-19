Israel Says Hamas Handed Over Two Coffins With Remains Of Deceased Hostages From Gaza

Tel Aviv: Israel on Sunday confirmed that Hamas has handed over two coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages from the Gaza Strip, marking a sombre development in the ongoing ceasefire negotiations.

According to a series of posts by the Israeli Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on X, the remains were received via the Red Cross and transferred to Israeli authorities.

The remains will be received in a military ceremony led by the IDF Chief Rabbi, following which the bodies will be taken to the National Centre of Forensic Medicine for identification in Tel Aviv.

"Israel has received, via the Red Cross, 2 coffins containing the remains of deceased hostages, which were handed over to an IDF & ISA force inside Gaza Strip," PMO stated in its post.

"The remains will be transferred to Israel, where they will be received in a military ceremony led by the IDF Chief Rabbi. They will then be transferred to the Health Ministry National Center of Forensic Medicine. Upon completion of the identification process, formal notification will be delivered to the families," it added.

The Israeli government reaffirmed its ongoing efforts to secure the release and return of all hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Authorities also urged the public and media to act with sensitivity and avoid circulating rumours or unverified information about the hostages.

"All of the hostages' families have been updated accordingly, and our hearts are with them in this difficult hour. The effort to return our hostages is ongoing and will not cease until the last hostage is returned. The public is requested to respect the families' privacy and to refrain from spreading rumors and unofficial and unverified information. We will continue to provide updates with reliable information as necessary," the statement further read.

The transfer marks a sombre development in the ongoing hostage negotiations and comes amid heightened regional tensions and continued international mediation efforts.

According to the Times of Israel, the Israeli Health Ministry has confirmed that the caskets are believed to contain the remains of two deceased hostages.

Authorities noted that the identification process could take up to 48 hours.

If confirmed to be hostages, the number of deceased captives still held in Gaza would drop from 18 to 16.

