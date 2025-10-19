Happy Choti Diwali 2025: 10 Wishes, Messages, And Quotes To Share With Loved Ones On This Auspicious Day

Choti Diwali Wishes: Choti Diwali 2025, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, marks the victory of light over darkness. Celebrate this joyous day by sharing heartfelt wishes, messages, and quotes with your loved ones

Choti Diwali, also known as Naraka Chaturdashi, is celebrated a day before the grand festival of lights-Diwali. It symbolizes the triumph of good over evil, marked by Lord Krishna's victory over the demon Narakasura. The day fills homes with brightness, joy, and a sense of renewal as people prepare for the larger celebrations ahead.

On this day, families clean and decorate their homes, light diyas, draw colourful rangolis, and perform puja rituals. Many dress up in festive attire, exchange sweets, and spend time with loved ones. It's also the time when people start extending Diwali greetings, expressing warmth and good wishes to friends and relatives.

While traditions remain strong, modern celebrations have also embraced digital joy. People send beautiful Choti Diwali messages, images, and greetings through their phones and social media, ensuring that even those far away feel the festive cheer.



Happy Choti Diwali! May your life shine bright with happiness and prosperity.

Wishing you a joyful Choti Diwali filled with love, laughter, and light.

Celebrate the victory of light over darkness and good over evil. Happy Choti Diwali!

May this Choti Diwali bring peace, prosperity, and endless joy to your life. Sending you warm wishes for a blessed and beautiful Choti Diwali!



Wishing you and your family a Choti Diwali filled with love and happiness.

May the glow of diyas bring endless light to your home and heart.

Let's embrace the spirit of joy and togetherness this Choti Diwali.

On this special day, may positivity and hope light up your path. Celebrate Choti Diwali with smiles, peace, and festive cheer all around!



“Let the light of Choti Diwali fill your heart with warmth and joy.”

“The lamps remind us that even a small light can dispel great darkness.”

“May the spirit of Choti Diwali illuminate your life with happiness and harmony.”

“Every diya lit is a symbol of hope, courage, and new beginnings.” “On this Choti Diwali, let your dreams glow as brightly as the festive lights.”