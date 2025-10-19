Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Somali Teen Charged With Murder Of 17-Year-Old Ukrainian In Ireland

2025-10-19 12:12:42
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, citing RTE News, the accused - whose name has not been released due to his age - was brought before Dublin District Court on Friday evening.

He was remanded in custody but, at his lawyer's request, was taken to the Oberstown Detention Campus in Dublin. He is expected to appear in court again next Tuesday.

According to the outlet, 17-year-old Ukrainian Vadym Davydenko had only arrived in Ireland last Sunday to seek asylum. On Wednesday, he was fatally stabbed at a care center operated by Tusla, Ireland's state child protection agency.

Earlier, the Embassy of Ukraine in Ireland confirmed the death of the Ukrainian teenager in Dublin.

Read also: 17-year-old Ukrainian killed in Ireland

As reported, on October 15, a 17-year-old boy from Ukraine died from a stab wound at an emergency accommodation center in Dublin.

Police detained another teenage foreign national, who was immediately taken to hospital with cuts. It is believed that the victim and the suspect knew each other.

Photo: Collins

