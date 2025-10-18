What The Panamanian Government Offered Chiquita To Reactivate Banana Farms In Bocas Del Toro -
It states that on April 28, 2025, the Sitraibana and Sitrapbi unions declared a strike that lasted more than two months, paralyzing operations and affecting thousands of jobs. Due to this situation, the company terminated more than 6,400 contracts due to job abandonment, with the approval of the Ministry of Labor. On May 23, Chiquita indefinitely suspended its activities in Changuinola and Almirante, citing force majeure. After negotiations, an agreement was reached in Brasilia to resume operations in Bocas del Toro and hire at least 5,000 workers in two phases. Main points of the agreement
Progressive reactivation: Chiquita will resume production at its plants and farms in Bocas del Toro, prioritizing those with the greatest operational capacity and export potential.
Investment and modernization: The company committed to investing in infrastructure, agricultural technology, and sustainable soil management.
Job stability: The government and Chiquita agreed to maintain existing jobs and promote new local hiring as the recovery progresses.
Environmental Commitment: The plan includes sustainability and environmental impact reduction measures, in line with international industry standards.
State oversight: The Ministry of Agricultural Development (MIDA) and the Ministry of Labor (Mitradel) will monitor compliance with the agreement.
Logistical support: Access to ports and export routes will be facilitated to ensure the competitiveness of Panamanian bananas.
