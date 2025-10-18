Khalifa Fund Signs Three Strategic Partnerships To Boost Innovation, Capacity Building, And Digital Security At GITEX GLOBAL 2025

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) UAE, October, 2025: Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development (KFED) signed three strategic partnership agreements with Cybere71, Reach Group, and The Emirates Technology Solutions Alliance during its current participation in the 45edition of GITEX GLOBAL 2025.

These partnerships are a testament to the Khalifa Fund's commitment to promoting technological innovation, improving capacity building and fortifying digital security to establish an optimal environment for the expansion of national entrepreneurial endeavours, and small and medium-sized businesses (SMEs). They follow the official launch of the Fund's new unified digital platform,“Business Journey”, which seeks to empower SMEs in Abu Dhabi by offering them financial tools, advisory solutions and AI-powered training and support services.

Her Excellency Mouza Obaid Al Nasri, Chief Executive Officer of the Khalifa Fund for Enterprise Development, said:“Signing these agreements underscores our commitment to fortifying alliances with leading organisations and institutions across various sectors, in line with our strategic goals to foster innovation, strengthen the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem, and expand growth opportunities of small and medium-sized enterprises. These collaborations hold particular significance as they cover a wide range of strategic areas, including cybersecurity, ICT, digital transformation, empowerment, and capacity development. Their importance is further emphasized by the timing of the agreements and our participation in one of the world's premier technology events. We look forward to further enhancing our cooperation with our partners, contributing to the advancement of the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027.”

The partnership with Cybere71, a pioneering initiative launched by the UAE under the direction of the UAE Cybersecurity Council, aims to improve collaboration and knowledge exchange in several cybersecurity-related fields pertaining to ICT. In addition to creating awareness campaigns, educational activities, and state-of-the-art research in emerging technologies, it also focusses on deterrence, prevention, and effective response to cyberattacks. Along with exchanging information on security threats and incident response, the partnership also includes exchanging best practices for addressing cybersecurity challenges, offering joint training and educational programs, and cooperating to conduct cyber drills and exercises.

His Excellency Dr. Mohammed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of cybersecurity for the UAE government, said:“Our partnership with Khalifa Fund is part of our commitment to strengthening cybersecurity at the heart of the national entrepreneurial ecosystem. Protecting start-ups and SMEs from digital threats is our top priority. This partnership aims to exchange expertise and intelligence on cyber threats and provide advanced awareness programmes to enable entrepreneurs to build their technologies with the highest levels of resilience and security, thereby ensuring the sustainability of their growth in the digital economy.”

The cooperation agreement with the Reach Group aims to support Khalifa Fund members, further empowering entrepreneurs through a range of initiatives, advisory services and awareness sessions. Under the agreement, four main pillars will be focused on: employment services and outsourcing solutions to facilitate access to qualified talent; business process outsourcing to enhance operational efficiency across human resources, finance, and technology; customer experience management; and driving digital transformation.

Mr. Malik Melhem, Chief Executive Officer of Reach Group commented:“We are proud of our partnership with Khalifa Fund, which is focused on empowering a wide network of entrepreneurs and equipping them with necessary services and support to achieve operational efficiency and digital transformation. Through this agreement, we will provide Fund members with integrated solutions that include recruitment, business process outsourcing to improve human and financial resources, and customer experience management. Our goal is to raise the competitive readiness of SMEs and help them overcome operational challenges to focus on growth and innovation.”

Furthermore, the agreement between KFED and the Emirates Technology Solutions Alliance provides a comprehensive framework for bilateral cooperation with the goal of fostering innovation, strengthening capacity building, and enhancing the business ecosystem for startups and entrepreneurs.

His Excellency Dr. Ahmed Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Alliance for Technical Solutions, added:“This agreement with Khalifa Fund represents a significant step towards enhancing innovation and building technical capacities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. It also reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive framework that supports start-ups and entrepreneurs, particularly by facilitating their presence within the specialised MZN Hubs. Together, we will work to accelerate the employment of Emirati talent in the technology sector, develop advanced artificial intelligence programmes, and implement specialised workshops aimed at preparing the next generation of technology leaders.“

KFED is participating in GITEX GLOBAL 2025 under the umbrella of the Abu Dhabi Government pavilion. This participation reaffirms the fund's commitment to leveraging latest technologies to empower communities and enhance quality of life, in line with the Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025–2027.