Israeli extremist organization obstructs humanitarian aid to Gaza
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that an Israeli extremist organization obstructed trucks carrying humanitarian supplies to Gaza on Friday at the Kerem Shalom crossing.
The group, identifying itself as Tsav 9, has reportedly disrupted aid deliveries multiple times during the recent Israeli offensive prior to the ceasefire on October 10. On the social media platform X, the organization stated that its members were “currently obstructing the passage of aid trucks” at various points leading to the crossing, which is under Israeli control.
The group justified its actions by claiming, “Hamas violates the agreement and refuses to return hostages, so aid that enables them to rebuild must be halted,” adding, “No aid truck will pass until the last dead is returned.”
Contradicting these statements, the Qassam Brigades, Hamas’ military wing, said on Wednesday that it is actively working to recover the remaining bodies of Israeli captives. The brigades emphasized that specialized equipment and techniques are required to search through rubble and retrieve the bodies.
A video shared by the extremist group showed members physically blocking an aid truck from proceeding. Formed during the recent Israeli offensive, Tsav 9 has reportedly blocked roads to crossings, staged protests nearby, and in some cases, damaged or looted aid shipments.
Under the ceasefire agreement, Hamas released 20 living Israeli hostages and returned the remains of 10 more in exchange for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.
