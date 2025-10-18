Fire Breaks Out On Train In India's Punjab, No Casualties Reported
A fire broke out in a coach of Amritsar-Saharsa train at Sirhind Station in Punjab earlier on Saturday, media reports said. Indian railway staff, Government Railway Police (GRP), Railway Protection Force (RPF), and local police teams reportedly rushed to the spot upon receiving the alert.
Fire has been extinguished, according to the Ministry of Railways. No casualties were reported.Recommended For You
One passenger sustained minor injuries and is receiving treatment. Officials are on-site and an investigation into the incident has been ordered. The train has safely departed to its destination.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment