EU Leaders Unite After Zelenskyy-Trump Talks, Pledge Ukraine Support
(MENAFN) European Council President Antonio Costa revealed Saturday that he has engaged in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and fellow EU leaders following Zelenskyy’s meeting with US President Donald Trump, underscoring their united commitment to achieving a “just and lasting peace” in Ukraine.
Costa stressed that a combination of military, financial, and diplomatic aid, alongside robust security guarantees, remains essential to securing peace. He confirmed the European Union’s ongoing collaboration with international partners to advance this goal.
“At next week’s European Council meeting, we will discuss concrete steps to reinforce our support and increase pressure on Russia in pursuit of peace,” Costa stated on the US social media platform, X.
The announcement came shortly after the White House encounter between Trump and Zelenskyy, during which the Ukrainian leader expressed backing for Trump’s call for Moscow and Kyiv to “stop where they are” and engage in negotiations to end the conflict.
Describing the meeting as “productive,” Zelenskyy highlighted key discussions covering air defense systems, arms manufacturing, and the prospect of exchanging Tomahawk missiles for Ukrainian-built drones.
In a separate post on his Truth Social account, Trump declared that both Kyiv and Moscow “want to end the war,” revealing his intention to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin in Hungary to explore a possible peace agreement.
