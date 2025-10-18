403
UN Blasts IMO’s Maritime Emissions Vote Delay as “Missed Opportunity”
(MENAFN) The United Nations sharply criticized the International Maritime Organization’s (IMO) recent decision to delay a critical vote aimed at reducing emissions from the shipping industry, calling it a “missed opportunity” to advance climate action.
At a Friday press briefing, UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric stressed the urgency of the issue, stating, "It's a missed opportunity for member states to place the shipping sector on a clear and credible path towards net-zero emissions." He emphasized the sector’s significant environmental impact, noting, "The shipping sector, central to our global economy, is responsible for about 3% of global emissions." He added, "So, the decarbonization of that sector is critical."
Pressed on reports that US President Donald Trump threatened sanctions against countries backing net-zero emission goals, Dujarric responded, "We've seen reports, this decision to postpone, not to take action, it's not the end of the road, but obviously, the ball has been kicked down the field, quite a bit." He underlined that the postponement came "after deliberations" by IMO member states.
The IMO, a UN agency responsible for global maritime transport regulations, was expected to vote Friday on the Net-Zero Framework (NZF), a pivotal policy designed to introduce an international levy on shipping emissions. This carbon tax aims to curb shipping’s contribution to global warming, a mounting threat to human life and the planet.
The vote delay followed concerted lobbying by the Trump administration, which pressured countries to resist the emissions-cutting initiative, ultimately stalling progress on this vital climate measure.
