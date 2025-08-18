Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033

Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033


2025-08-18 03:15:20
(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Vietnam's EdTech market is at a clear inflection point: growing internet and smartphone penetration, government digital-education efforts, and rising demand for personalised and workforce-relevant learning are pushing adoption across K-12, higher education and upskilling. According to IMARC, the market was valued at USD 1.0 billion in 2024 and is forecast to reach USD 3.0 billion by 2033 , representing a CAGR of 12.96% (2025–2033) . This growth is being powered by AI-enabled learning tools, mobile learning, hybrid classroom models and an expanding local startup ecosystem.

Request Sample For PDF Report: http://imarcgroup.com/vietnam-edtech-market/requestsample

Key highlights

  • Market size (2024): USD 1.0 billion
  • Forecast (2033): USD 3.0 billion
  • CAGR (2025–2033): 12.96%
  • Fast-moving segments: K-12 tutoring & test prep, online higher-education/degree programs, professional upskilling and English language learning.
  • Local ecosystem pulse: Hundreds of EdTech startups (estimates ~400–500 platforms), with dozens receiving funding and several large players (e.g., TOPICA) scaling regionally.

Market trends

  • Digital infrastructure + device access: Rising smartphone ownership and cheaper data make online learning accessible to suburban and second-tier city students.
  • Government encouragement: Ministries and local education departments have pushed digital initiatives and piloted tech integration in schools, creating procurement windows for EdTech providers.
  • Workforce upskilling demand: Employers and adult learners favor short courses, certifications and language training that directly improve employability.
  • Investor interest (selective): Although funding rounds slowed overall in some years, targeted investments continue (notably in high-growth tutoring, language and skills platforms).
  • Localization & partnerships: Global platforms partner with local content and language providers to adapt curricula and delivery for Vietnamese learners.

Market segmentation

Sector Insights:

  • Preschool
  • K-12
  • Higher Education
  • Others

Type Insights:

  • Hardware
  • Software
  • Content

Deployment Mode Insights:

  • Cloud-based
  • On-premises

End User Insights:

  • Individual Learners
  • Institutes
  • Enterprises

Regional Insights:

  • Northern Vietnam
  • Central Vietnam
  • Southern Vietnam

Latest news

  • Large local investment (June 2025): Galaxy Education raised nearly USD 10 million from East Ventures and other backers - one of the largest recent EdTech fundraises in Vietnam and a signal that investors still back strong product/market fits.
  • Ecosystem data: Market trackers report several hundred EdTech startups in Vietnam with dozens of funded players; deal activity has fluctuated but strategic early-stage deals persist, especially for language and K-12 tutoring products.
  • Regional leadership: TOPICA remains one of the highest-profile Vietnam EdTech firms, with a history of large funding rounds and regional expansion-an example local players often cite when scaling abroad.

Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19737&flag=C

About Us:

IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.

Contact Us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-201971-6302

MENAFN18082025004122016232ID1109940323

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search