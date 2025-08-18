Vietnam Edtech Market Report 2025, Share, Growth, Trends And Forecast Till 2033
Request Sample For PDF Report: http://imarcgroup.com/vietnam-edtech-market/requestsample
Key highlights
-
Market size (2024): USD 1.0 billion
Forecast (2033): USD 3.0 billion
CAGR (2025–2033): 12.96%
Fast-moving segments: K-12 tutoring & test prep, online higher-education/degree programs, professional upskilling and English language learning.
Local ecosystem pulse: Hundreds of EdTech startups (estimates ~400–500 platforms), with dozens receiving funding and several large players (e.g., TOPICA) scaling regionally.
Market trends
-
Digital infrastructure + device access: Rising smartphone ownership and cheaper data make online learning accessible to suburban and second-tier city students.
Government encouragement: Ministries and local education departments have pushed digital initiatives and piloted tech integration in schools, creating procurement windows for EdTech providers.
Workforce upskilling demand: Employers and adult learners favor short courses, certifications and language training that directly improve employability.
Investor interest (selective): Although funding rounds slowed overall in some years, targeted investments continue (notably in high-growth tutoring, language and skills platforms).
Localization & partnerships: Global platforms partner with local content and language providers to adapt curricula and delivery for Vietnamese learners.
Market segmentation
Sector Insights:
-
Preschool
K-12
Higher Education
Others
Type Insights:
-
Hardware
Software
Content
Deployment Mode Insights:
-
Cloud-based
On-premises
End User Insights:
-
Individual Learners
Institutes
Enterprises
Regional Insights:
-
Northern Vietnam
Central Vietnam
Southern Vietnam
Latest news
-
Large local investment (June 2025): Galaxy Education raised nearly USD 10 million from East Ventures and other backers - one of the largest recent EdTech fundraises in Vietnam and a signal that investors still back strong product/market fits.
Ecosystem data: Market trackers report several hundred EdTech startups in Vietnam with dozens of funded players; deal activity has fluctuated but strategic early-stage deals persist, especially for language and K-12 tutoring products.
Regional leadership: TOPICA remains one of the highest-profile Vietnam EdTech firms, with a history of large funding rounds and regional expansion-an example local players often cite when scaling abroad.
Ask Analyst Report: https://www.imarcgroup.com/request?type=report&id=19737&flag=C
About Us:
IMARC Group is a global management consulting firm that helps the world's most ambitious changemakers to create a lasting impact. The company provide a comprehensive suite of market entry and expansion services. IMARC offerings include thorough market assessment, feasibility studies, company incorporation assistance, factory setup support, regulatory approvals and licensing navigation, branding, marketing and sales strategies, competitive landscape and benchmarking analyses, pricing and cost research, and procurement research.
Contact Us:
IMARC Group
134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA
Email: sales[@]imarcgroup.com
Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800
United States: +1-201971-6302
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- India Luxury Goods Market Size, Share, Industry Growth And Forecast Report 20252033
- Vietnam Meat Market Size, Share, Trends And Growth Report 2025-2033
- Global Tissue Paper Market Report 2025: Size Projected USD 2,057.9 Billion, CAGR Of 5.0% By 2033.
- Latin America Green Hydrogen Market To Soar To USD 3.24 Billion By 2033
- Where Are The Main Application Areas, Residential, Commercial, Street Lighting, In Brazil LED Market?
- India Bags Market Size, Share, Top Brands, Industry Growth And Research Report 2025-2033
CommentsNo comment