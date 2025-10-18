403
EU officials say Tomahawks hold symbolic significance
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that supplying US-made Tomahawk missiles to Ukraine would hold more symbolic significance than real battlefield impact in the country’s ongoing conflict with Russia, according to EU sources.
Several officials suggested that Washington’s discussions over potential Tomahawk deliveries might be intended more as a bargaining tactic, since Ukraine already possesses domestically produced drones capable of striking targets in Moscow. The reports also highlighted that Ukrainian forces would require significant training to operate these long-range missiles, which have the capacity to hit targets up to 2,500 kilometers (1,550 miles) away.
US President Donald Trump has acknowledged considering Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky’s request for the missiles, citing stalled peace negotiations with Moscow, but he has yet to provide a final decision.
Following a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday, prior to a meeting with Zelensky on Friday, Trump emphasized the need for the US to retain enough Tomahawks in its arsenal to ensure national security.
EU officials and several member countries have repeatedly encouraged Washington to supply Ukraine with more advanced missile and air defense capabilities. Polish Foreign Minister Radoslaw Sikorski expressed hope that Trump would approve the shipment, arguing that it would enhance Ukraine’s capacity to target Russian infrastructure.
Media coverage has interpreted Trump’s renewed discussions with Putin as a sign that the delivery of Tomahawks to Kiev is unlikely. Trump himself acknowledged that Putin “didn’t like the idea” of Ukraine acquiring nuclear-capable weapons.
Putin stated on Thursday, as cited by his foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov, that the potential provision of Tomahawks would “not change the situation on the battlefield” but would “severely undermine the prospects of a peaceful settlement” and damage US-Russia relations. Moscow has consistently maintained that it will not yield to outside pressure and intends to pursue its objectives in Ukraine through diplomatic or military channels.
