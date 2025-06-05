Jordan Eyes World Cup Qualification Tonight

p-AMMAN - Jordan plays Oman in Muscat at 7:00 pm Amman time on Thursday in the penultimate Round 3/Group B qualifying matches for the 2026 World Cup.

The Kingdom is second in Group B and a win, provided Iraq loses to South Korea, will secure Jordan a historic first time qualification to the World Cup. Alternatively, the following qualifier when Jordan hosts Iraq on June 10 as well as results of the final stage will determine the two qualifying teams from the group. So far in the qualifiers, Jordan beat Oman 4-0, held South Korea 1-1 and lost 2-0, beat Palestine 3-1 twice, held Kuwait 1-1 twice and held Iraq 0-0.

“We have a tough and important match ahead with a side that has vastly improved. We are ready and will go into the match with one goal,” Jordan's Moroccan head coach Jamal Sellami told Wednesday's press conference. Player Ali Alwan, who joined the coach added:“We know the responsibility upon our shoulders .. we are focused and hope to come out with the result we want.”

With 16 more nations participating in the upcoming 2026 World Cup, 18 Asian sides are playing in three groups in home and away format, with the top two from each group advancing directly to the World Cup while the rest will play Round 4 in two groups with group leaders advancing and a possible ninth team qualifying through intercontinental playoffs. Jordan has advanced to Round 3 World Cup qualifiers for the second time in their history while also booking their spot in the next edition of the 2027 Asian Cup.

The national squad regrouped in the past two weeks and playedthe U23 team before facing Saudi Arabia during a training camp in Dammam. Coach Sellami has had to contend with challenges of key players having to sit out the matches again, headed by team captain Ehsan Haddad who was injured during the Saudi training camp and had to undergo surgery. Also missing the match due to bookings will be Mahmoud Mardi and Nizar Rashdan. The lineup has regained Ali Alwan and Nour Rawabdeh who missed the past two months. Fans pin hopes on the team's star striker Mousa Ta'mari will be the captain joining forces with Yazan Nu'eimat and Yazan Al Arab to challenge the Omani ambitions.