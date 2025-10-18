403
Russia Says It Seized Control of Three Key Settlements in Ukraine
(MENAFN) Russia announced on Friday that its forces have seized control of three additional settlements in eastern Ukraine, signaling a continued push in the region.
According to a statement from the Russian Defense Ministry, troops operating in the Dnipropetrovsk region took the village of Pryvillia, located roughly 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) southwest of Verbove. Moscow had previously declared the capture of Verbove on October 1. Pryvillia lies close to the administrative boundary separating the Dnipropetrovsk and Zaporizhzhia regions.
The statement also reported that Russian forces claimed the villages of Pishchane and Tykhe in the northeastern Kharkiv region. Pishchane is situated approximately 22 kilometers (13.6 miles) southeast of Kupiansk, a strategic city at the center of Moscow’s offensive efforts. This week, Kharkiv regional governor Oleh Synyehubov announced mass evacuations from 27 settlements near Kupiansk, citing the “worsening security situation.”
Tykhe is positioned about 5 kilometers (3.1 miles) from the Russia-Ukraine border and approximately 60 kilometers (37.2 miles) northeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine’s second-largest city, which has frequently faced Russian airstrikes throughout the conflict.
Meanwhile, Ukraine’s General Staff stated that its forces successfully repelled 13 Russian attacks over the past 24 hours near five settlements along the Kupiansk front, including Pishchane. The Ukrainian military also reported clashes on Thursday near the frontline city of Vovchansk, just west of Tykhe, as well as near Verbove in Dnipropetrovsk.
This latest development underscores the ongoing intense fighting in eastern Ukraine as both sides vie for control over critical territories.
