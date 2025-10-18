Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Japan plans to open new visa center in Russia

2025-10-18 06:31:02
(MENAFN) Reports indicate that Tokyo is preparing to establish a new visa center in Russia to handle an increasing number of applications from Russian travelers, according to a document released by the Japanese Embassy in Moscow on Friday.

The embassy has officially invited commercial proposals from companies interested in operating the center, with the consular section expected to select an operator by mid-November. Officials explained that the move comes in response to a notable surge in tourist visa applications recently received at both the Moscow embassy and the St. Petersburg consulate. The tender also includes an option for a future facility in Russia’s Far East, which could give certain bidders an advantage in the selection process.

Japan’s initiative stands in contrast to many European countries, which have either restricted or completely banned Russian visitors since the escalation of the conflict in Ukraine in 2022. These nations have justified the measures by citing security concerns or suggesting that ordinary Russians should “bear the cost” of their government’s actions.

Moscow has maintained that Western sanctions primarily harm the nations imposing them, while Russia continues to strengthen relations with other regions to counterbalance the restrictions.

