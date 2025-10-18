403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
WFP says hundreds of tons of food aid get in Gaza daily since truce
(MENAFN) Since the ceasefire began on October 11, the UN World Food Program (WFP) has been delivering approximately 560 tons of food daily to Gaza. However, the organization cautions that this amount is still significantly below what is required to address the urgent needs of the population.
As stated by WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa, “The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of an opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have faced months of block aid, displacement and hunger.”
Between October 11 and 15, around 230 trucks transported roughly 2,800 tons of food into Gaza.
Additional convoys recently arrived through the Kerem Shalom crossing, bringing wheat flour and nutritional supplies, although the exact quantities are still being calculated.
“We're still below what we need, but we’re getting there,” Etefa added, emphasizing that daily deliveries have averaged around 560 tons since the ceasefire started.
In an effort to get aid closer to the people in need, WFP currently operates five food distribution centers throughout Gaza and plans to expand this network to 145 locations. The spokesperson explained that reaching this goal hinges on the continued steady arrival of trucks.
At present, nine bakeries are functioning across Gaza, collectively producing over 100,000 two-kilogram bread bundles each day. This output provides sustenance for roughly half a million people—around a quarter of Gaza’s population of more than two million. WFP aims to boost this number to 30 bakeries throughout the region.
To ensure continued support while the ceasefire remains in place, the program has pre-positioned close to 60,000 tons of food supplies in Egypt, Jordan, and inside Israel.
According to reports, on Thursday, 950 trucks entered Gaza, including eight carrying fuel and three transporting gas. Of these, 807 passed through Kerem Shalom and 143 through Kissufim.
The previous day saw 716 trucks cross into Gaza, with 16 carrying fuel or gas—623 via Kerem Shalom and 93 through Kissufim. These figures encompass aid arriving through commercial channels, bilateral donations, and UN-coordinated efforts, with about one-third of the deliveries managed through UN systems.
As stated by WFP spokesperson Abeer Etefa, “The ceasefire has opened a narrow window of an opportunity, and WFP is moving very quickly and swiftly to scale up food assistance and reach families who have faced months of block aid, displacement and hunger.”
Between October 11 and 15, around 230 trucks transported roughly 2,800 tons of food into Gaza.
Additional convoys recently arrived through the Kerem Shalom crossing, bringing wheat flour and nutritional supplies, although the exact quantities are still being calculated.
“We're still below what we need, but we’re getting there,” Etefa added, emphasizing that daily deliveries have averaged around 560 tons since the ceasefire started.
In an effort to get aid closer to the people in need, WFP currently operates five food distribution centers throughout Gaza and plans to expand this network to 145 locations. The spokesperson explained that reaching this goal hinges on the continued steady arrival of trucks.
At present, nine bakeries are functioning across Gaza, collectively producing over 100,000 two-kilogram bread bundles each day. This output provides sustenance for roughly half a million people—around a quarter of Gaza’s population of more than two million. WFP aims to boost this number to 30 bakeries throughout the region.
To ensure continued support while the ceasefire remains in place, the program has pre-positioned close to 60,000 tons of food supplies in Egypt, Jordan, and inside Israel.
According to reports, on Thursday, 950 trucks entered Gaza, including eight carrying fuel and three transporting gas. Of these, 807 passed through Kerem Shalom and 143 through Kissufim.
The previous day saw 716 trucks cross into Gaza, with 16 carrying fuel or gas—623 via Kerem Shalom and 93 through Kissufim. These figures encompass aid arriving through commercial channels, bilateral donations, and UN-coordinated efforts, with about one-third of the deliveries managed through UN systems.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
Billionaire Tim Draper Leads $3.2M Seed Round For Ryder To Replace Seed Phrases With Tapsafe Recovery
- Thinkmarkets Adds Synthetic Indices To Its Product Offering
- Ethereum Startup Agoralend Opens Fresh Fundraise After Oversubscribed $300,000 Round.
- KOR Closes Series B Funding To Accelerate Global Growth
- Wise Wolves Corporation Launches Unified Brand To Power The Next Era Of Cross-Border Finance
- Lombard And Story Partner To Revolutionize Creator Economy Via Bitcoin-Backed Infrastructure
- FBS AI Assistant Helps Traders Skip Market Noise And Focus On Strategy
CommentsNo comment